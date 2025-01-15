Watch: Moment pensioner fights off a masked mugger with just a pair of jeans

15 January 2025, 10:39 | Updated: 15 January 2025, 10:48

The moment Ron Croker fights off the attacker
The moment Ron Croker fights off the attacker. Picture: Coin-Op Launderette, Maltby

By Alice Padgett

This is the moment a pensioner fights off a mugger in a launderette with just a pair of jeans.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Pensioner fights off attempted mugger with a pair of jeans

Ron Croker, 84, was drying his clothes in a Laundrette in Maltby, South Yorkshire, when he was attacked by a masked mugger on Tuesday night.

The masked man demanded money from the retired building site foreman, backing him into the corner.

However, Croker fights back, yelling at the mugger to "get out".

The video shows the mugger leaving, then returning, and getting increasingly aggressive with Croker - forcing the pensioner to slap the thug with his freshly washed jeans.

The pensioner told Mail Online that the mugger "picked the wrong guy".

He said: "I’ve never experienced anything like this, I thought he was going to kill me. He obviously thought I was a frail old man but he picked the wrong guy.

"I had my back against the wall but there was only ever going to be one loser and I wasn’t going to let it be me.

"He thought I was going to just throw my wallet at him and put my hands up but I didn’t.

"I had the jeans in my hand because I was folding them and I just went for him.

"He came in screaming 'give me your f-ing money', I gave him a good shove back and it came as a shock to him and it just went from there.

"As kids we used to scrap and knew how to protect ourselves, I had no fear in what I was doing, all I was thinking is has he got a knife, is he going to pull it out on me."

Read more: Inflation drops slightly in December but remains above target

Read more: Suella Braverman admits Conservatives 'could have done more' to probe grooming gangs amid calls for national inquiry

Croker told the Mail Online that he believed the attacker overheard him discussing taking out £600 cash to buy new car tires - and chose to target him.

Croker told the publication that he struggles to sleep at night following the incident, and he has suffered bruised hands.

Locals have rallied around Croker, setting up a GoFundMe page so he can purchase laundry facilities for his home or buy something to 'brighten his day'.

The page, set up by Carl Goodfellow, has raised £2,440 so far.

South Yorkshire Police have confirmed that a 42-year-old homeless man has been arrested and charged with attempted robbery.

He appeared at Rotherham Magistrates Court on Friday.

