Captain Tom's family slash asking price for seven-bed house by £250k - and scrub NHS hero's name from listing

Captain Tom's family have dropped the asking price for his former home. Picture: Shutterstock/Fine and Country

By Kit Heren

Captain Tom Moore's family have significantly reduced the asking price for his former home and taken his name off the listing.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The seven-bed Bedfordshire mansion has been on the market for nearly a year, with the late Captain Tom's daughter Hannah Ingram-Moore previously asking for £2.25 million.

Images of Captain Tom previously adorned the listing, including one of him being knighted by the Queen, and a bust.

The property was taken off the market and the estate agents apparently sacked earlier this month.

But it has since come back up for sale, with agents asking for offers in excess of £2 million.

Now no pictures of Captain Tom are visible on the listing.

Read more: Captain Tom's daughter removes £2.25m mansion from housing market after failing to find 'discreet buyer'

Read more: Who is Hannah Ingram-Moore? Captain Tom's 'leading businesswomen daughter'

Instead it says: "The vendors have owned the property for 18 years and have undertaken a comprehensive programme of improvement and renovation."

Ms Ingram-Moore and her husband Colin put the 3.5-acre property on the market just months after losing an appeal to keep the spa they were building in its garden.

Bedfordshire County Council demanded the spa be knocked down after the couple claimed it would be used as part of the Captain Tom Foundation “and its charitable objectives”.

Early in April 2020, near the start of the coronavirus pandemic, Captain Tom said he wanted to complete 100 laps of his patio before his 100th birthday in an attempt to raise £1,000 for the National Health Service.

File photo dated 16/04/20 of Captain Tom Moore, at his home in Marston Moretaine, Bedfordshire. Picture: Alamy

He eventually raised £38m for NHS Charities Together, which works with a network of more than 230 NHS Charities across the UK to support the organisation.

On 17 July 2020, he was knighted for his fundraising efforts on the grounds of Windsor Castle.

The original listing for the home relied heavily on Captain Tom’s memory as a selling point.

An owner’s statement read: “A particularly special memory of our time here is of my father walking 100 laps of the garden to raise a record-breaking sum of almost £40million for NHS charities during the pandemic.”

The house. Picture: Alamy

The brochure particulars added: “The property is owned by the family of Captain Sir Tom Moore who spent his final years there raising money for the NHS during the Covid pandemic.”

Last year the couple were also separately criticised for their role managing a charity set up in Captain Tom's name.

Mr and Mrs Ingram-Moore were found to have committed repeated acts of misconduct in their management of the Captain Tom Foundation, the Charity Commission ruled in November.