Pret is selling its Christmas sandwiches in July because 'people missed out in December'

By Emma Clarke

"This is the sort of chaotic energy I want from businesses."

Pret a Manger is selling its iconic Christmas sandwich in July, after customers "missed out" on the seasonal sarnies last December.

The popular food chain, whose profits dipped dramatically over the pandemic owing to the lack of commuters, says it wishes to "spread joy" and will continue to sell the festive menu for the rest of the month.

Pret's popular Christmas snack is comprised of sliced turkey, a herby pork stuffing, a port and orange cranberry sauce, spinach, mayo and crispy onions.

And if that tantalising flavour combination wasn't enough to get you into the festive spirit, Pret has even enlisted the help of Slade frontman, Noddy Holder.

The promo video not only features the band's festive anthem, 'Merry Xmas Everyone', Holder can be seen rocking a blue tartan jacket, flamboyant floral shirt and a tweed flat cap (you can watch the clip below).

Holder will even be making an appearance at London's Wardour Street branch from 11am today (Tuesday, July 6), where he will be handing out 100 free Christmas sarnies.

IT’S CHRIIIIIISSSTMAAAS (in July) 🎄⛱️🎅🕶️



No one should ever miss our iconic Christmas sandwich so we’re bringing it back for one month only



And what better way to celebrate than with the original Christmas icon, Noddy Holder 🎤🎶🥪



Since the news was announced, the reactions have been golden.

One Twitter user wrote: "Not gonna lie, @Pret bringing back their Christmas sandwich in the middle of July is the sort of chaotic energy I want from businesses."

Another chimed: "So I noticed my local Pret was putting up Christmas decorations yesterday. I asked a member of staff about it and it turns out the company is doing 'Christmas in July'. That’s a choice, I suppose".

Clare Clough, the brand's managing director, commented: “While we can’t change the weather or the football scores this summer, we can help people celebrate and recreate some festive joy by reuniting them with their favourite Christmas sandwich.”

You'll have to act fast if you do want a Pret Christmas sandwich, though, as the chain is only selling them until the first week of August.

Fifty pence from each sandwich sale will also go to the Pret Foundation.