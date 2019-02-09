Prince Philip Gives Up Driving Licence After January Crash

Prince Philip has given up his driving licence after a crash near the Sandringham Estate. Picture: PA

The Duke of Edinburgh has decided to give up driving and surrender his driving licence after his car crash near the Sandringham Estate last month.

A spokesperson for Buckingham Palace said: "After careful consideration The Duke of Edinburgh has taken the decision to voluntarily surrender his driving licence."

It comes after the 97-year-old was involved in a car crash near the Sandringham Estate, where his Land Rover rolled onto its side after colliding with a Ford Kia.

Two female driver of the Kia suffered cuts while her passenger sustained a broken wrist.

A 9-month-old baby in the car escaped injury.

The crash sparked a debate as to whether Prince Philip should still be driving at his age, with some calling for tougher driving tests before they can get behind the wheel.

After complaining of a 'lack of communication' from Prince Philip, the passenger received a letter from the Duke with an apology for the incident.

The Duke said: "I would like you to know how very sorry I am for my part in the accident."

He also wished her a "speedy recovery" from what he described as a "very distressing experience".

The Duke, who quickly received a replacement Land Rover, was later reportedly spoken to by police after being pictured driving without a seat belt just days after the crash.