Prince Philip Gives Up Driving Licence After January Crash
9 February 2019, 18:33 | Updated: 9 February 2019, 19:05
The Duke of Edinburgh has decided to give up driving and surrender his driving licence after his car crash near the Sandringham Estate last month.
A spokesperson for Buckingham Palace said: "After careful consideration The Duke of Edinburgh has taken the decision to voluntarily surrender his driving licence."
It comes after the 97-year-old was involved in a car crash near the Sandringham Estate, where his Land Rover rolled onto its side after colliding with a Ford Kia.
Two female driver of the Kia suffered cuts while her passenger sustained a broken wrist.
A 9-month-old baby in the car escaped injury.
The crash sparked a debate as to whether Prince Philip should still be driving at his age, with some calling for tougher driving tests before they can get behind the wheel.
After complaining of a 'lack of communication' from Prince Philip, the passenger received a letter from the Duke with an apology for the incident.
The Duke said: "I would like you to know how very sorry I am for my part in the accident."
He also wished her a "speedy recovery" from what he described as a "very distressing experience".
The Duke, who quickly received a replacement Land Rover, was later reportedly spoken to by police after being pictured driving without a seat belt just days after the crash.