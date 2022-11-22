Red Arrows leader suspended after ‘having affair with junior colleague he got pregnant’

22 November 2022, 15:37 | Updated: 22 November 2022, 15:41

Team Leader David Montenegro of Britain's Royal Air Force aerobatic team Red Arrows.
Team Leader David Montenegro of Britain's Royal Air Force aerobatic team Red Arrows. Picture: Alamy

By James Liddell

The commander of the Red Arrows has been removed from his post while an alleged relationship he had with a junior team member is investigated.

Wing Commander David Montenegro, known as Monty, allegedly had an affair in 2017 which is reported to have resulted in the colleague’s pregnancy.

Reports say Wing Cmdr Montenegro, whose official title is Officer Commanding the RAF Aerobatic Team (OC RAFAT), has been sent home from a Red Arrows tour of the Middle East.

The Daily Mail reported that Montenegro was surprised when his colleague said she intended to keep the child; however the relationship ended after the woman had a miscarriage.

The father of two has now been sidelined as air force bosses look into the historical allegations.

Montenegro was selected to become Red 1, team leader of the Red Arrows in 2015.

RAF Red Arrows Display Team at the annual Eastbourne Airshow.
RAF Red Arrows Display Team at the annual Eastbourne Airshow. Picture: Alamy

An RAF statement said that the claims would be “thoroughly investigated” - and currently, it’s understood there is no suggestion of abuse or harassment.

A spokesman said: “All RAF personnel are expected to maintain the highest standards of behaviour.

“The RAF is aware of historic allegations from 2017 that have been made against the current Officer Commanding the RAF Aerobatic Team (The Red Arrows), which will be thoroughly investigated.

“Pending that investigation and without prejudice, the individual has been removed from post. We will not be commenting further while the investigation is ongoing.”

Red Arrows team, David Montenegro standing far right.
Red Arrows team, David Montenegro standing far right. Picture: Alamy

According to the RAF website, Mr Montenegro joined the RAF in 1999 and after tours as a fighter pilot on the Tornado F3 and qualified flying instructor on the Hawk T1, he was selected to join the Red Arrows in 2009, with his three years in the team culminating in the role of synchro leader.

He has had a distinguished 23-year RAF career, including as a Tornado fighter pilot, tours in Afghanistan, and as a special projects officer with the US Marine Corps.

