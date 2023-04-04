Revealed: Worst beaches for dumped sewage - is your nearest beach on the list?

4 April 2023, 16:01

New data published shows which English beaches have been affected most by sewage dumping.
New data published shows which English beaches have been affected most by sewage dumping. Picture: Alamy

By Jenny Medlicott

Shocking new data has revealed that some of England's so-called cleanest beaches might not actually be that clean at all.

Analysis by the Lib Dems has revealed that a number of the England's 'Blue Flag' beaches, an accreditation given only to 'well managed beaches with excellent water quality', are in fact blighted by sewage.

The figures show that during 2022, sewage was dumped onto various beaches a total of 1,504 times, totalling 8,497 hours of sewage dumped on beaches marked as safe and environmentally friendly.

Devon, one of England's best loved regions for staycations, has four of its beaches shamed by the new analysis.

The top five beaches with the most waste are as follows:

  1. Blackpool Sands Beach, Stoke Fleming, Devon – 63 spills, totalling 1,014 hours
  2. Meadfoot Beach, Torquay, Devon – 79 spills, 946 hours
  3. Beachlands Beach, Hayling Island, Hampshire – 102 spills, 793 hours
  4. Sidmouth Town Beach, Sidmouth, Devon – 59 spills, 631 hours
  5. Exmouth Beach, Exmouth, Devon – 39 spills, 470 hours

Brighton beach in Sussex was also amongst some of the worst hit beaches, which had 45 spills last year.

Sir Ed Davey, leader of the Liberal Democrats, said: "Britain’s beaches are being ruined by profiteering water companies getting away with dumping sewage as the government has failed to act for years.

"What is the point of an environment secretary who doesn’t care about the environment?"

Sidmouth beach, Devon, was one of the top five worst beaches for sewage levels.
Sidmouth beach, Devon, was one of the top five worst beaches for sewage levels. Picture: Alamy

Read more: Jacinda Ardern joins Prince William's climate project months after snubbing Harry and Meghan

Read more: Baby wipes could be banned under government plans to tackle water pollution

South West Water has was singled out among firms who regularly use 'storm overflows' to pump sewage into bodies of water.

The company's operating officer, John Halsall said: "We are reducing the use of storm overflows and our plan is working but there is more to do.

"We want everyone to feel confident about the water quality at their favourite beaches and to know that we are serious about reducing the use of storm overflows."

The environment secretary Thérèse Coffey was expected to announce government plans to clean up Britain's waterways today but instead has sparked outrage with her statement, which has been described as a 'complete abdication of duty'.

Liberal Democrat’s environment spokesman, Tim Farron MP, said: "It’s disgraceful that Thérèse Coffey is throwing in the towel in the fight to protect our rivers from filthy sewage dumping. This is a complete abdication of duty."

Latest News

See more Latest News

Robert Jenrick has been fined

Immigration minister Robert Jenrick banned from driving for six months for speeding

The family of Olivia Pratt-Korbel have released new heartwarming footage of the nine-year-old at home in the wake of gunman Thomas Cashman's life sentence for her murder.

Smiling Olivia Pratt-Korbel seen laughing and dancing in newly released heartwarming video

A woman, 28, has died and a child, 4, has been left with "life-threatening" injuries following a four-car crash in north Wales.

Woman, 28, dies and child left with 'life-threatening' injuries after four-car crash

Gleb Karakulov has defected

Putin is a paranoid 'war criminal' who makes staff quarantine for two weeks before meetings, officer who defected claims
Finland has formally joined the NATO military alliance, after applying to join the security alliance following Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

Nato border with Russia doubles as Finland becomes 31st member of security alliance

Ireland Murdock has been convicted for raping a woman in 2021.

Met police officer guilty of raping woman and accessing his victim's restricted crime report

World News

See more World News

Trump Indictment

Donald Trump to surrender to history-making criminal charges

20 mins ago

Belgium NATO Foreign Ministers Finland

Finland becomes 31st member of Nato during Brussels ceremony

50 mins ago

Kosovo War Crimes

Ex-Kosovo president tells judges he is not guilty of war crimes

3 hours ago

The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

1 month ago

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

3 months ago

Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

4 months ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit