School principal tells Eddie Mair today's A-Level results were 'worst in 14 years'

13 August 2020, 17:41 | Updated: 13 August 2020, 19:26

A school principa; has told LBC's Eddie Mair the results day fiasco today is a "dog's dinner", and has resulted in his college's worst A-Level results in 14 years.

Tim Fisher, headteacher Principal of Queen Elizabeth's College in Darlington said the grades given by the government today in no way reflect the hard work of his students or what their predicted grades had been.

Results in England were based on teachers' assessments, with those predictions being put through an algorithm to ensure grades are put at the school's normal level.

In Wales, they still have AS level results to use from last year, something that Michael Gove scrapped during his time as Education Secretary two years ago.

"This is my fourteenth results day as Principle, and the first thirteen went really well," Mr Fisher told Eddie.

Queen Elizabeth's College in Darlington
Queen Elizabeth's College in Darlington. Picture: Google

"Unfortunately this one has been quite unlike any other ive known before for a very simple reason.

"We expected things to be a little bit different this year of course what we did not expect was a set of results which in no way reflects either the abilities of our students or the centre assessed grades that we submitted or the historic record of the college.

"So it's been a disturbing day."

He continued: "It's been a bit of a dog's dinner really, what with the recent introduction of the notion of mock results being used and then no real definition of what a mock actually is."

Listen to the full exchange above

Comments

Loading...

UK News

See more UK News

Coronavirus: Boris Johnson says government will be 'ruthless' over whether to add France to quarantine list

2 hours ago

Coronavirus: Nearly 300 staff test positive for COVID-19 at factory that makes sandwiches for M&S

3 hours ago

Kirsty Williams

AS-levels acted as 'safety net' for results, Welsh education secretary says

3 hours ago

World News

See more World News

Israel to halt Palestinian land annexation in 'historic' deal with UAE

2 hours ago

Coronavirus: France could be next on UK's quarantine list - but other countries have higher infection rates

3 hours ago

Policewoman saves man from oncoming train after his wheelchair gets stuck on tracks

13 hours ago

The News Explained

Professor Hal explains what we saw during the Beirut explosion

Professor Hal explains what happened during Beirut explosion

8 days ago

More than 70-thousand restaurants, cafes and pubs are offering half price meals from today - subsidised by the UK Government

Eat Out To Help Out: How do you take part in the 50% off scheme?

10 days ago

Police talk to people in Heaton Park, Manchester, about lockdown rules

North West of England local restrictions: What you can and cannot do

13 days ago