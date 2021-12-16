School slammed for £3.50 Xmas dinner that looks like 'something from Oliver Twist'

Two schools run by the Bohunt Education Trust served up "unacceptable" Christmas lunches to children. Picture: Facebook (left) Dads Delicious Dinners (right) Adrian Davey

By Megan Hinton

A grammar school has come under fire for providing a "terrible" Christmas dinner, which parents say they "wouldn't give to a dog".

Steyning Grammar School and Sixth Form College in West Sussex was blasted on social media after angry parents shared snaps of their children's £3.50 school dinner.

The dismal lunch consisted of one small piece of turkey and a square of stuffing in an unbuttered bap, one pig in blanket and a mince pie.

Taking to twitter to share the picture, parent Ciaran Walsh said: "Thanks for the Christmas lunch served to our kids at Steyning Grammar yesterday, really filled them with festive cheer!

A very similar looking dinner was also served up at the nearby Bohunt Academy in Worthing, which is run by the same trust as Steyning Grammar.

Parent Adrian Davey compared his child's dinner to "something from Oliver Twist," adding: "I wonder what the management are eating? Probably dining out on our children’s money. What further proof do you need that academies are businesses?"

The school has since apologised "unreservedly" to parents and has offered a full refund for the meal stating standards were effected due to Covid related staff shortages and supply chain issues.

In a letter to parents, associate headteacher Natasha Nicol said: "As you might be aware, the Christmas lunch menu yesterday was not of the standard that we would want or expect at SGS.

"Due to a combination of unforeseen supply chain issues and COVID related staffing shortages, our planned offer was affected at very short notice.

"I would like to unreservedly apologise for this situation."

After seeing the pictures circulating online, the Minister for Children and Families, Will Quince, also condemned the school for not promoting a healthy and balanced diet.

He said: "This is clearly not acceptable. I’m glad to see the school has apologised and offered a refund. We expect all schools, including academies, to comply with our mandatory School Food Standards that promote a healthy, balanced diet – not just at Christmas but all year."