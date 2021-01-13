Scotland toughens Covid rules with restrictions on takeaway food and alcohol

13 January 2021, 12:52 | Updated: 13 January 2021, 13:53

Scotland will be toughening its Covid-19 rules, Nicola Sturgeon has announced
Scotland will be toughening its Covid-19 rules, Nicola Sturgeon has announced. Picture: PA

By Kate Buck

Scotland will be toughening its Covid-19 rules, with further restrictions on takeaway food and drinking alcohol in public.

From Saturday, click-and-collect services from non-essential retailers will be restricted to the following items; clothing and footwear stores, homeware stores, garden centres/plant nurseries, baby equipment shops, electrical goods (including repairs)key cutting and shoe repair shops, and bookstores.

People won't be allowed to go inside takeaway food or coffee outlets, and it'll be against the law to drink alcohol in public.

Working from home arrangements will be also strengthened through updated statutory guidance, with only those who cannot do their job from home being asked to go into the workplace. 

Announcing the latest measures, Nicola Sturgeon said: "The situation we face in relation to the virus remains extremely serious.

“We must continue to do everything possible to reduce case numbers – this is essential to relieve the pressure on our NHS and to save lives.

“Both individually and collectively, these additional measures – in further reducing the interactions that allow the virus to spread – will help our essential efforts to suppress it.

Read more: Jonathan Van-Tam tells LBC people 'will need regular Covid vaccine like flu jab'

Read more: 'Impossible to know' when Covid lockdown restrictions will end, Matt Hancock says

"At this critical and dangerous moment, please: Stay Home. Protect the NHS. Save lives.”

The news comes as the number of coronavirus deaths in Scotland passed the 7,000 mark.

National Records of Scotland (NRS) statistics show there were 384 deaths where Covid-19 was mentioned on the death certificate between January 4 and 10, an increase of 197 from the previous week.

As of Sunday, 7,074 such deaths had been registered in Scotland.

Almost three-quarters (73%) of the deaths were of people aged 75 and over, while 9% were aged under 65.

There were 428 (34%) more deaths registered between January 4 and 10 compared to the five-year average for that week, and 76% of them had Covid-19 as an underlying cause.

UK News

See more UK News

Sadiq Khan has confirmed 10,000 Londoners have now died from Covid-19

London's Covid-19 death toll passes 10,000 as Sadiq Khan calls for tougher rules

27 mins ago

File photo: A couple shop together in a Sainsburys supermarket

Supermarkets in Northern Ireland face fresh shortages over Brexit deal, retailers warn

32 mins ago

Catholic Archbishop of Glasgow Philip Tartaglia has died aged 70

Archbishop of Glasgow Philip Tartaglia dies after contracting Covid-19

1 hour ago

World News

See more World News

YFN Lucci is wanted for murder (Evan Agostini/AP)

Rapper YFN Lucci wanted for ‘murder’ after shooting

1 hour ago

People visit the 2017 exhibition Gurlitt : Status Report at the Bundeskunsthalle museum in Bonn, Germany (Martin Meissner/AP)

Artworks looted under Nazi rule handed over by German authorities

2 hours ago

President-elect Joe Biden (Susan Walsh/AP)

Joe Biden names former ambassador to UN as international development boss

2 hours ago

The News Explained

Covid-19 Mass Vaccination Site Opens In Stevenage

What's the latest on the UK's coronavirus vaccine program?

1 day ago

The coronavirus vaccine developments haven't mentioned pregnancy safety as of yet

Can you have the Covid vaccine if you’re pregnant?

1 day ago

A major incident has been declared in London

London 'major incident' - what does it mean, do I have to wear a mask outside?

4 days ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London