Shelagh Fogarty clashes with caller who accused Tories of "manslaughter"

A caller angered Shelagh Fogarty after she accused the media of anti-Labour bias and claimed the Tories were guilty of "gross negligence manslaughter".

Lizzie in Torquay began the called by telling Shelagh that the country has gone "stark raving bonkers" after voting heavily for Boris Johnson's Conservative Party.

She said that the Corbyn-McDonnell leadership of the Labour Party should stay on to take on their opponents, before accusing the media of launching a "campaign of utter persecution the likes of which I have never seen before in my 64 years on the planet".

"When the country sees what Boris Johnson and his and his merry men are going to be doing.

"I'm one of the 1950s women, I'm in the welfare state, so I know better than many people out there, what the Tories are already doing. And in my view, it is gross negligence manslaughter."

The caller said John McDonnell (left) and Jeremy Corbyn (right) should continue to lead the Labour Party. Picture: PA Images

"All right. But Lizzie," Shelagh interrupted, "Quite a lot of supporters of Jeremy Corbyn have rung today and when I spoke they immediately attacked the Conservative Party.

"I want to ask you whether you really think that John McDonnell and Jeremy Corbyn sitting on the same manifesto for five more years and presenting it in 2024 is the way they're going to win."

The Labour Party lost 59 seats - many in the North of England - which were picked up by the Conservatives who now have a majority of 80 MPs in the House of Commons.