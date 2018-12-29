Strictly Star AJ Pritchard And His Brother Attacked At Cheshire Nightclub

29 December 2018, 12:55

AJ Pritchard
AJ Pritchard. Picture: Getty

AJ Pritchard and his brother were with friends when they were assaulted during a night out in Chesire.

AJ, who is one of the professional dancers on Strictly Come Dancing suffered bruising to his face, arms, body and legs in the "unprovoked" assault, a family spokesperson said.

His brother Curtis, who is a pro-dancer on the Irish version of the show Dancing With The Stars, is due to have an emergency operation after his knee was injured and will no longer appear in the new series of the programme when it starts on 6th January 2019.

In a statement, Cheshire police said: "Shortly after 2am on Thursday 27 December officers were called to reports of an incident at a night club on Welsh Row, Nantwich.

"Officers attended the scene and found that four men, three aged 22 and one aged 24, had been assaulted.

"The victims sustained a number of injuries as a result of the incident and were taken to Leighton Hospital for treatment. All of the men have since been discharged.

"Enquiries in relation to the incident are ongoing and officers have arrested a 20-year-old man from Crewe on suspicion of assault; he has since been released under investigation pending further enquiries."

