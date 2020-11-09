'Sums up 2020': Coronavirus cancels Coca-Cola Christmas truck tour

9 November 2020, 09:02

The Coca-Cola truck has been cancelled this year
The Coca-Cola truck has been cancelled this year. Picture: PA

By Kate Buck

Coca-Cola has announced the annual Christmas truck tour will not be going ahead, making it the latest event to be cancelled due to Covid-19.

The festive vehicle's appearance in around 40 cities and towns across the country usually marks the beginning of the Christmas season.

But one disappointed fan said the move "sums up 2020" after a number of time-honoured traditions were cancelled or postponed as the world grapples with the virus.

Another said: "Holiday's aren't coming."

"Aww. I wanted to see the trucks. Please tell me you'll at least be showing the 'Holiday's are coming' ad? We need it this year more than ever."

The truck has been a firm fixture in the festive calendar for the past 10 years, since the first TV advert was shown in 1995.

The advert will still be shown on TV this year, however, and will appear on our screens in the coming weeks.

A Coca-Cola spokeswoman said: "In light of further Covid-19 restrictions announced around the country and in line with Government guidelines, unfortunately, we can’t go ahead with our annual Coca-Cola Christmas Truck Tour this year. 

"We know this will be disappointing for many people, but our priority is the safety of our consumers and employees."

UK News

See more UK News

The Labour leader appeared on LBC with Nick Ferrari

Sir Keir Starmer 'sure' UK will strike Brexit trade deal with Joe Biden

Just now

The Labour leader was answering callers' questions for Call Keir with Nick Ferrari

Keir Starmer tells LBC decision to oust Corbyn from Labour 'wasn't political'

22 mins ago

Boris Johnson has said he will proceed with his Brexit bill despite a previous warning from Joe Biden

Brexit: Boris Johnson to push ahead with controversial bill despite Joe Biden's warning

2 hours ago

World News

See more World News

A woman wearing a Joe Biden facemask

World Covid cases hit 50 million mark

13 mins ago

Election 2020 Florida

Voter turnout smashes records in US

2 hours ago

Donald Trump

Trump faces calls to work with Biden team on transition

2 hours ago

The News Explained

People are still being urged to honour those who died serving their country

Remembrance Sunday: When is it and how will services be different this year?

2 days ago

Travel and lockdown: What the government is saying about going away

Can I still go on holiday during second lockdown? New travel rules and restrictions explained

6 days ago

Boris Johnson confirmed a second England lockdown would start on November 5

When does England go into a second lockdown? And what is the end date?

6 days ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London