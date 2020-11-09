'Sums up 2020': Coronavirus cancels Coca-Cola Christmas truck tour

The Coca-Cola truck has been cancelled this year. Picture: PA

By Kate Buck

Coca-Cola has announced the annual Christmas truck tour will not be going ahead, making it the latest event to be cancelled due to Covid-19.

The festive vehicle's appearance in around 40 cities and towns across the country usually marks the beginning of the Christmas season.

But one disappointed fan said the move "sums up 2020" after a number of time-honoured traditions were cancelled or postponed as the world grapples with the virus.

Another said: "Holiday's aren't coming."

"Aww. I wanted to see the trucks. Please tell me you'll at least be showing the 'Holiday's are coming' ad? We need it this year more than ever."

Due to current restrictions around the country, our Coca-Cola Christmas Truck Tour won’t go ahead this year. We know it's disappointing, but we’ll continue to share special Christmas moments throughout the festive season. We look forward to seeing you next year! pic.twitter.com/VWza9Al3hm — Coca-Cola GB (@CocaCola_GB) November 6, 2020

The truck has been a firm fixture in the festive calendar for the past 10 years, since the first TV advert was shown in 1995.

The advert will still be shown on TV this year, however, and will appear on our screens in the coming weeks.

A Coca-Cola spokeswoman said: "In light of further Covid-19 restrictions announced around the country and in line with Government guidelines, unfortunately, we can’t go ahead with our annual Coca-Cola Christmas Truck Tour this year.

"We know this will be disappointing for many people, but our priority is the safety of our consumers and employees."