Swathe of east London left without water after major supply outage

7 October 2020, 09:06 | Updated: 7 October 2020, 09:21

Bottled water was being distributed in the area (file image)
Bottled water was being distributed in the area (file image). Picture: PA

By Asher McShane

Thousands of people in nine London postcodes have been left with no water supply after a major pipe burst.

There were scenes of supermarket shelves being emptied of bottled water in parts of east London after the outage.

One resident posted images of supermarket shelves emptied of water in Leytonstone.

"To give this some context there is currently no running water in most of east London and some Reading postcodes. obviously this was unexpected and has come at a bad time (during a pandemic) but I’m sure @thameswater is doing all they can!," she wrote.

The burst pipe in Hackney Marshes left homes across nine east London postcodes without water and flooded an area of woodland, Thames Water said.

Thames Water said it had drafted in "as many resources as we can to tackle this repair and get things back to normal".

Supply was beginning to return this morning.

"We're planning the repair of this 42-inch-diameter pipe, while continuing to pump water into our network using a fleet of tankers," it added.

Thames Water were trying to clear "the huge amount of water that's flooded a heavily wooded area".

"We're really sorry if this has affected your water, particularly at this difficult time," the utility said.

"We absolutely realise how inconvenient and worrying this is and will be doing all we can to restore supplies as quickly as possible."

Local supply of water was expected to be affected over the next 24 hours, with Thames Water planning to open sites later on Wednesday morning where bottled water will be distributed.

Due to a high volume of calls, Thames Water said it was "prioritising assistance for vulnerable customers and hospitals".

Affected postcodes include E6, E7, E10, E11, E12, E13, E15, E16 and E20.

UK News

See more UK News

WATCH LIVE: Boris Johnson v Keir Starmer in Prime Minister's Questions

Watch live: Boris Johnson faces Keir Starmer at PMQs

4 mins ago

Manchester has been one of the cities worst hit by a surge in cases

'Traffic light' lockdown row as scientists renew calls for 'circuit break'

9 mins ago

Thousands have signed the 'anti-lockdown' petition

Thousands of scientists sign 'anti lockdown petition' calling for return to herd immunity

34 mins ago

World News

See more World News

Tasmanian Devils

Feisty Tasmanian devils roaming Australian mainland again

2 mins ago

South Korea Koreas Diplomat Defects

North Korean ex-envoy to Italy ‘defected to South’

22 mins ago

Golden Dawn

Greece’s far-right Golden Dawn party guilty of operating as crime organisation

32 mins ago

The News Explained

Dougie Cook, from the housekeeping team, cleans the St Enoch Clock in the Antonine Centre in Cumbernauld

Daylight Saving Time: When do the clocks go back and is this the last time?

18 hours ago

A circuit breaker lockdown is being proposed for Scotland

What is a circuit breaker lockdown and what could one look like for Scotland?

19 hours ago

The government is reportedly looking at plans for a new stricter but simpler lockdown system

What are the three tier lockdown ‘traffic light’ plans and how would they work?

1 day ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London