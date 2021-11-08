Teenager killed and tried to behead 12-year-old friend after stabbing him 'over 70 times'

Roberts Buncis was stabbed dozens of times, a court heard. Picture: Lincolnshire Police

By Will Taylor

A teenager who murdered and tried to behead his 12-year-old friend after luring him to woodland has been jailed.

Marcel Grzeszcz, 15, was given a minimum of 16 years and 36 days after stabbing Roberts Buncis "in excess of 70 times" in Fishtoft, near Boston in Lincolnshire.

One of Roberts' wounds was "consistent with a decapitation attempt"and attempts had been made to amputate his hand, Lincoln Crown Court heard.

Following the "brutal, prolonged attack", Grzeszcz ran home and burnt the clothes he was wearing an attempted to hide the knife.

The teenager had admitted manslaughter but denied murder.

He claimed Roberts had taken the knife to the scene and that he "lost control" when the youngster attempted to stab him, but jurors rejected his claim he was "motivated by anger".

Mr Justice Jeremy Baker told him during sentencing: "When the two of you met up in the wooded area, I'm satisfied while the deceased was unarmed and unaware of what was to take place, you came armed with a large knife and with latex gloves intending at that time, at the very least, to cause him serious bodily harm."

The court heard how Roberts', who was killed just two days before his 13th birthday, was stabbed with such force that the tip of the knife was found embedded in his skull.

At the sentencing hearing today, a victim impact statement from Roberts' dad was read out to the court where he described his life as "empty".

He wrote: "How do I put into words how I feel? This is all wrong. No father should ever have to bury his son."

"I have lost my destination, my purpose.

"My life is in the cemetery.

"I feel empty, nothing will change this."