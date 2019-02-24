Theresa May Delays Meaningful Vote On Her Brexit Deal

Theresa May has ruled out having a vote on her Brexit deal in the House of Commons this week but has insisted one would be held by March 12th.

The Prime Minister claimed that progress was being made in talks with European Union negotiators to secure the necessary changes to her deal for it to gain more support in Parliament, but admitted more time was needed for them to be 'locked in'.

Speaking to reporters on her way to an EU-League of Arab States summit in Egypt, she said that "my team will be back in Brussels again this coming week" to continue talks.

"It is still within our grasp to leave the European Union with a deal on March 29th".

Her comments come as three cabinet ministers said they will call for a delay to Brexit in order to prevent leaving with no deal.

Amber Rudd, David Gauke and Greg Clarke indicated they would vote against the government in Parliament.

Theresa May with Donald Tusk in Egypt for the Arab-EU Summit. Picture: Getty

The Prime Minister also addressed the idea that Article 50 could be extended, saying that it will not solve the Brexit deadlock.

"It defers the point of decision, there comes a point where need to make that decision," she said.

"Extension of Article 50 doesn't solve the problem.

"There will always come a point where we have to decide whether we accept the deal that's been negotiated or not.

"And that will be a decision for every member of Parliament across the House."

But shadow Brexit Secretary Keir Starmer said that the decision to push the vote back "is the height of irresponsibility and an admission of failure".

He said: "This decision to further delay the meaningful vote is the height of irresponsibility and an admission of failure.

"Theresa May is recklessly running down the clock in a desperate attempt to force MPs to choose between her deal and no-deal.

"Parliament cannot stand by and allow this to happen."