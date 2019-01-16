Theresa May's Government Survives No Confidence Vote

Theresa May has survived a confidence vote in her government which had been triggered by Jeremy Corbyn.

The Labour leader tabled the move in a bid to force the Prime Minister from power after her Brexit deal was crushed on Tuesday.

Mrs May was widely expected to win the vote after Conservative rebels and the DUP declared they would support her.

The result was 306 to 325 - a majority of 19.

Speaking instantly afterwards, Mrs May invited leaders of Parliamentary parties to meet with her from this evening, in an attempt to find a solution to the Brexit impasse.

Mr Corbyn has called for the prospect of no deal to now be taken off the table.