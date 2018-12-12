Theresa May Wins Confidence Vote After Secret Ballot

12 December 2018, 21:00 | Updated: 12 December 2018, 21:49

Theresa May
Picture: PA

Theresa May has survived a confidence vote in her leadership after winning the support of two-thirds of her own MPs.

Following a secret ballot, 200 Conservatives supported the Prime Minister, while 117 voted against.

In total, 100 per cent of the 317 Tory MPs turned up to vote.

With a majority of 83 the result was closer than had been predicted.

LBC's political editor Theo Usherwood said "this was not the result she was hoping for".

The result was announced at 9pm by 1922 Committee chairman Sir Graham Brady.

The result was announced at 9pm by 1922 Committee chairman Sir Graham Brady. Picture: PA

Phillip Lee, who quit the government earlier this year over Brexit, said it was "not a great result" for the PM.

Speaking after the vote outside Downing Street, Mrs May said "this has been a long and challenging day".

"I’m pleased to have received the backing of my colleagues in tonight’s ballot.

"Whilst I’m grateful for that support, a significant number of colleagues did cast a vote against me and I have listened to what they said."

