Tommy Robinson To Face New Contempt Of Court Proceedings

Tommy Robinson outside the Old Bailey on Tuesday. Picture: PA

High Court judges have given the go-ahead for fresh proceedings to be brought against Tommy Robinson over an allegation he committed contempt of court.

The ex-EDL leader, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, faces an allegation he committed contempt by filming people in a criminal trial and broadcasting footage on social media.

Two judges gave permission for a new case to be brought against him following an application by the Attorney General Geoffrey Cox QC.

The 36-year-old appeared at the Old Bailey on Tuesday and was greeted by hundreds of supporters outside the court.

Supporters gathered outside the court on Tuesday. Picture: PA

In 2018, Robinson was jailed for 13 months after he filmed people involved in a criminal trial at Leeds Crown Court and shared it online.

However, a contempt finding made against Robinson was quashed by the Court of Appeal in August and he was freed after serving two months in prison.

The case was then referred back to the Attorney General, who announced in March that it was in the public interest to bring fresh proceedings against him.

Robinson, from Luton, could be sent back to jail if he is again found in contempt, which carries a maximum sentence of two years.

When the decision was announced, supporters of the 36-year-old, who is standing as an MEP in next week's EU elections, booed and shouted "shame on you".

More follows...