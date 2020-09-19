Police order Trafalgar Square 'anti-vaxxer' protesters to leave or face arrest

By Ewan Somerville

Hundreds of anti-vaccine protesters gathered in central London have been ordered to leave “immediately” or face arrest, as an anti-lockdown rally descended into violence.

Scores of anti-vaxx demonstrators descended on Trafalgar Square for the “Resist And Act For Freedom” protest on Saturday afternoon.

Skirmishes broke out with officers as reinforcements mounted on horseback tried to break up crowds forming human blockades to avoid arrest.

The Metropolitan Police said officers have tried to peacefully disperse the rally. “Despite this, protesters have remained, putting themselves and others at risk,” a statement said.

“This, coupled with pockets of hostility and outbreaks of violence towards officers, means we will now be taking enforcement action to disperse those who remain in the area. Those who remain may get arrested.

“It is important to remember that we are still in the middle of a global pandemic, and the changes have been introduced to help control the spread of the virus, keep everybody safe and save lives.

“We encourage those in attendance to leave the area immediately.”

The protest is the latest in a series of conspiracy-driven anti-lockdown rallies across Britain in recent weeks, as the looming second wave of Covid-19 sees strict curbs on daily life gradually return.

Traffic around Trafalgar Square came to a halt during the demonstration, with one protester apparently seen spitting through the open window of a taxi whose driver had beeped the horn in frustration.

Organisers sold T-shirts pushing 5G conspiracy theories and advocating the legalisation of cannabis, with banners calling for Government scientific advisers to be sacked and declaring Covid-19 a “hoax”.

Addressing the crowd to huge cheers, organiser Kate Shemirani said: “We are the resistance.”

The protest was advertised with an image showing a vaccine bottle and urging people to “Come together, resist and act.”

One speaker at the rally, Professor Dolores Cahill of University College Dublin (UCD), claimed that the coronavirus vaccine will “make people sick”, an unproven view that conflicts with mainstream scientific opinion.

The UCD has previously disassociated itself from views on Covid-19 aired by Prof Cahill, who also chairs the Eurosceptic Irish Freedom Party, the Irish Times reported.

Vaccines are the most effective way to prevent infectious disease and have virtually eradicated smallpox, polio and tetanus in the UK, the NHS says.

The number of cases per 100,000 people over seven days is reported to have increased in London from 18.8 to around 25.

Mayor Sadiq Khan said he was “extremely concerned” by the rising infection rate in the capital and said he is considering introducing local lockdown curbs.

"I am of the firm view that we should not wait, as happened six months ago, for this virus to again spiral out of control before taking action,” he said.