Train drivers to resume strikes over pay next month after break for Queen's funeral

Strikes are planned for October 1 and 5, coinciding with the Conservative Party conference. Picture: Alamy

By Cameron Kerr

Train strikes will resume again next month at 12 rail companies in the long-running dispute over pay.

The strikes, which were postponed after the Queen's death, are planned for October 1 and 5, sources said and are likely to affect travel to and from the Conservative party conference in Birmingham.

Aslef has not commented on the proposals out of respect ahead of the Queen's funeral on Monday September 19.

A strike was planned for September 15, but was postponed following the announcement of the Queen's death on Thursday September 8.

However managing director of LNER, David Horne, tweeted that the Aslef union had notified the company of strike action on Saturday October 1 and Wednesday October 5.

Planned strikes for September 15 were called off, following the announcement of the Queen's death. Picture: Alamy

Mr Horne said that LNER had already suspended ticket sales for the planned strike dates, and would confirm as soon as possible which services will be running.

There have been several large-scale rail strikes in recent months, disrupting millions of commuters, as unions seek pay increases in line with the rising cost of living.

The proposed strikes are expected to affect travel to and from the Conservative Party conference taking place in Birmingham between October 2 and 5.

Drivers at 12 train companies are expected to strike on October 1 and 5. Picture: Alamy

This morning we have been notified by the ASLEF trade union of further days of strike action on Saturday 1 October and Wednesday 5 October.

We have suspended ticket bookings for these dates - we will review our plans and confirm asap which LNER services will run on these days. — David Horne (@DavidHorne) September 16, 2022

Prime minister Liz Truss pledged in her leadership campaign to introduce new restrictions on trade unions, which was labelled as an "attack on fundamental British liberty" by the Trade Union Congress.

Her proposals included ensuring that a minimum level of service is provided in some sectors, including the railways.

Trade unions have to give two weeks advanced notice of planned strike action.

The Rail Delivery Group, which represents train operators, has been contacted for comment.