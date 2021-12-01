Tributes paid after Scottish rugby player Siobhan Cattigan dies aged 26

Tributes have been paid after Siobhan Cattigan died aged 26. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

Tributes have been paid after Scottish Rugby player Siobhan Cattigan died suddenly aged just 26.

Stirling County RFC described Siobhan as an "inspiration," saying she will be hugely missed by everyone at the club.

The club said in a statement: “It’s with a heavy heart we pass on the news of the tragic passing of Siobhan (Shibby) on Friday 26th November. “Shibby has been a big part of County for many years and will be hugely missed by everyone at the club. She was central to the development of women’s rugby within the club & an inspiration to the girls in the youth section.

Scottish Rugby is deeply saddened to hear of the tragic passing of Scotland international and @StirlingCounty player Siobhan Cattigan.



“Shibby was a teammate & friend & we deeply mourn her loss.

“Our love, thoughts & heartfelt condolences are with Shibby’s family at this devastating time. We very much hope their privacy will be respected by everyone as they deal with their tragic loss.”

A statement from the governing body read: "Scottish Rugby is deeply saddened to hear Scotland international Siobhan Cattigan has died. The thoughts of all our people and players go out to Siobhan's family and many team-mates at Stirling County and Scotland at this incredibly difficult time.

"Specialist Scottish Rugby employees are now providing ongoing support to those most closely affected."

World Rugby chairman Sir Bill Beaumont said: "Deeply saddened to hear of the tragic passing of Scotland international Siobhan Cattigan. She was a fine player and an inspiration to many.

"My thoughts are with Siobhan's family and her Scotland and Stirling County teammates and friends at this difficult time."

Women's Six Nations posted: "Our thoughts are with the family and friends of Siobhan Cattigan, and all in the wider Women’s Rugby and Scottish rugby communities who are affected by this very sad news."