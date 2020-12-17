Two arrests in abduction investigation as girl, 8, is found in Bristol

A pair have been arrested following an investigation into an eight year old girl feared abducted. Picture: PA

By Kate Buck

Two people have been arrested after a Bristol girl has been found safe and well after police feared she had been abducted.

The eight-year-old was taken to a McDonald's yesterday afternoon by someone her family knew and an unknown man, but was reported missing by her mum when she did not come home.

Avon and Somerset police launched an urgent appeal to find her this morning.

Read more: England awaits outcome of tier review as experts warn against relaxing rules



More to follow...