Two arrests in abduction investigation as girl, 8, is found in Bristol
17 December 2020, 10:22 | Updated: 17 December 2020, 11:09
Two people have been arrested after a Bristol girl has been found safe and well after police feared she had been abducted.
The eight-year-old was taken to a McDonald's yesterday afternoon by someone her family knew and an unknown man, but was reported missing by her mum when she did not come home.
Avon and Somerset police launched an urgent appeal to find her this morning.
