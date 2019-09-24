Uber Offered Two Month Operators Licence By Transport For London

Uber Offered Two Month Operators Licence By Transport For London. Picture: PA

It is understand that it’s the shortest operators licence ever offered.

Up until this point, private hire companies had generally been given a five year licence by TfL.

Two years ago, when Uber had its licence revoked two years ago, it challenged the move in Westminster magistrates’ court and was granted a 15 month licence.

TfL say the short licence is to "allow for scrutiny of additional information that we are requesting ahead of consideration of any potential further licensing application."

Uber's General Manager Jamie Heywood said: “TfL’s recognition of our improved culture and governance reflects the progress we have made in London. “We will continue to work closely with TfL and provide any additional requested information.

"Over the past two years, we’ve launched a range of new safety features in the app, introduced better protections for drivers and our Clean Air Plan is helping to tackle air pollution.

We will keep listening, learning and improving to provide the best service while being a trusted partner to London."

The Licensed Taxi Drivers Association, who represent black cab drivers, said: “Granting Uber a two month temporary licence clearly shows that the firm have failed their probation and are still a huge threat to public safety.”