Uber wins legal fight to continue operating in London

28 September 2020, 10:18 | Updated: 28 September 2020, 10:34

Uber will be granted a new licence to operate in London
Uber will be granted a new licence to operate in London. Picture: PA

By Asher McShane

Uber has won its legal battle to restore its London operating licence.

Transport for London (TfL) had stripped the ride hailing app of its operating licence over safety concerns.

TfL rejected Uber's application for a new London licence in November 2019, due to "several breaches that placed passengers and their safety at risk".

It found a change to Uber's systems had allowed unauthorised people to upload their photographs to legitimate driver accounts, enabling them to pick up passengers.

But a court ruled today that the firm is "fit and proper" to hold a licence.

Uber will be granted a new licence to operate following the appeal at Westminster Magistrates' Court, deputy chief magistrate Tan Ikram ruled today.

The firm was allowed to keep operating in London while the appeal process was ongoing.

The company was previously granted a short-term licence by a judge in 2018, following TfL's decision not to renew its licence in September 2017.

The Licensed Taxi Drivers' Association said the decision was a "disaster".

A statement posted on Twitter said: "Today's decision is a disaster for London. Uber has demonstrated time and time again that it simply can't be trusted to put the safety of Londoners, its drivers and other road users above profit.

"Sadly, it seems that Uber is too big to regulate effectively, but too big to fail."

