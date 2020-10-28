Breaking News

UK coronavirus death toll rises by 310 and daily cases top 24,000

A further 310 covid deaths have been recorded. Picture: PA

By Ewan Somerville

A further 310 people have died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19 as of Wednesday, the Department of Health has confirmed.

It brings the UK total Covid death toll to 45,675.

The Government said that, as of 9am on Wednesday, there had been a further 24,701 lab-confirmed cases of coronavirus over the past 24 hours. It brings the total number of cases in the UK to 942,275.

Separate figures published by the UK’s statistics agencies for deaths where Covid-19 has been mentioned on the death certificate show there have now been 61,000 deaths involving Covid-19 in the UK.

Scotland has recorded 28 deaths from coronavirus and 1,202 positive tests in the past 24 hours, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said.

In Wales - which is under a firebreak 17-day lockdown - a total of 37 people died in the last 24 hours, bringing the total to 1,827, the highest daily rise since April. First Minister Mark Drakeford said he was "deeply saddened" by the figures.

The latest jump comes as Boris Johnson faces growing pressure to tighten coronavirus restrictions to stem Britain’s second wave.

It is the second day in a row that deaths have surpassed 300, after a further 367 were reported on Tuesday. Sir Patrick Vallance, the Government’s chief scientific adviser, warned of 200 deaths per day in November as a worse-case scenario.

More than 700,000 people living in the entire county of Nottinghamshire are set to enter tier three lockdown restrictions at 00.01 on Friday, seeing some pubs and bars shut, fresh curbs on households mixing and advice against travel in or out.

The county will join Greater Manchester, Liverpool city region, South Yorkshire, Lancashire and Warrington under the toughest rules.

Sage, the Government scientific advisory group, has reportedly warned the Prime Minister that the latest modelling suggests the UK’s second wave of coronavirus will be more deadly than the first, with daily deaths hitting 500 in weeks without tougher restrictions.

Sir Patrick is said to be leading intense lobbying on ministers to tighten the current wave of restrictions.

Sage has reportedly warned separately that all of England will need to be under tier three lockdown restrictions by mid-December if Boris Johnson’s aim for a normal Christmas is realised.

Environment Secretary George Eustice told LBC on Wednesday morning that it was "too early to say what restrictions will be in place by Christmas” and families could be banned from festive gatherings under law. He refused to rule out a national lockdown.