Breaking News

UK Covid-19 death toll passes 80,000

9 January 2021, 16:14 | Updated: 9 January 2021, 17:43

The UK death toll from Covid-19 has now reached 80,000
The UK death toll from Covid-19 has now reached 80,000. Picture: PA

By Kate Buck

The UK's official death toll from Covid-19 has passed 80,000, as doctors warn that the situation is likely to get worse.

A further 1,035 deaths were confirmed in the past 24 hours, government figures show - the fourth day in a row death figures have exceed a thousand.

It means the death toll now stands at 80,868.

A further 59,937 lab-confirmed cases of coronavirus were also confirmed, bringing the total to more than three million since the outbreak began.

The number of patients with Covid-19 in hospital is also at a record high in England, and medics have warned the full impact of social mixing over the Christmas period has not yet been seen.

The Government has doubled down on its "stay at home" message by launching a new advert, fronted by England's chief medical officer Professor Chris Whitty, urging everyone in England to "act like you've got" coronavirus.

But scientists advising the Government estimate there are currently more than 100,000 new infections per day and possibly higher than 150,000 which they believe puts the current number of daily cases at a higher level than ever during the pandemic.

They believe the current lockdown may lead to a plateau of cases of coronavirus across the UK rather than the dramatic cut seen following the March and April lockdown.

It comes amid warnings things are likely to get worse before they get better for hospitals, according to Dr Simon Walsh, deputy chair of the British Medical Association's consultants committee.

The London-based emergency care doctor said the epidemiology from the previous wave indicates the situation is likely to worsen over the next two to three weeks.

He told BBC Breakfast: "I'm afraid all of us who are working on the front line believe, and this is based on the evidence I'm afraid, that it is going to get worse before it gets better."

He said critical care was having to be spread "more and more thinly", with as many as three patients per intensive care nurse, rather than the usual standard of one-to-one care.

Read more: Covid fines reviewed after two women 'surrounded' by Derbyshire Police

The Government must both ramp up vaccinations and ensure the appropriate PPE is available for healthcare workers, to make sure they can continue going to work, rather than being struck down by the virus.

He said: "They need to ensure that PPE supply is there when we need it, because we were let down I'm afraid in the first wave by that and so our confidence needs to be restored by the Government in vaccinating and ensuring that those PPE items are in place."

More to follow....

UK News

See more UK News

The Queen and Prince Philip have been given their Covid-19 vaccinations

Queen and Prince Philip receive coronavirus vaccinations

3 hours ago

Five people have been arrested so far during the anti-lockdown protests

Five arrested during anti-lockdown protest in south London

3 hours ago

Dozens of elderly patients were left queuing for their vaccines in near-freezing temperatures

Covid: London patients queue for vaccine in near-freezing temperatures

4 hours ago

World News

See more World News

Relatives of passengers

Indonesian airliner carrying 62 people goes missing after take-off

39 mins ago

Joe Biden

Biden calls Trump ‘unfit’ for presidency, but fails to endorse impeachment

1 hour ago

Snow blankets Madrid

Large parts of Spain brought to a standstill by deadly blizzard

3 hours ago

The News Explained

A major incident has been declared in London

London 'major incident' - what does it mean, do I have to wear a mask outside?

1 day ago

Oxford coronavirus vaccine: The latest results and trial updates revealed

Oxford Covid vaccine information: From how many doses you need to live vaccine facts

2 days ago

LBC Presenter Dean Dunham explains the rules of the new Covid lockdown

Dean Dunham's guide to England's Covid lockdown number 3

4 days ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London