Breaking News

UK covid deaths rise by 608 in highest since early May

24 November 2020, 16:19 | Updated: 24 November 2020, 16:27

England faces tougher tiers when lockdown ends on 2 December
England faces tougher tiers when lockdown ends on 2 December. Picture: PA

By Ewan Somerville

A further 608 people have died within 28 days of testing positive for Covid-19, the Government has confirmed.

It brings the UK's official total death toll to 55,838 and is the highest since early 12 May, when 614 deaths were reported.

The Government said that, as of 9am on Tuesday, there had been a further 11,299 lab-confirmed cases of coronavirus in the UK. It brings the total number of cases in the UK to 1,538,794.

Separate figures published by the UK’s statistics agencies for deaths where Covid-19 has been mentioned on the death certificate, together with additional data on deaths that have occurred in recent days, suggest there have been more than 71,000 deaths involving Covid-19 in the UK.

It comes as millions of people in England await tougher tier restrictions after the second national lockdown ends on 2 December.

Boris Johnson is facing a growing rebellion over the new three-tier system that will see all shops, gyms, outdoor sport and salons allowed to reopen but hospitality shut in the top tier, with many facing a ban on household mixing until March.

A further 353 people who tested positive for coronavirus have died in hospital in England, bringing the total number of confirmed deaths reported in hospitals to 38,865, NHS England said on Tuesday.

Patients were aged between 10 and 100. All except nine, aged between 31 and 90, had known underlying health conditions. The deaths were between 24 October and 23 November, with the majority on or after 21 November.

More follows...

Comments

Loading...

UK News

See more UK News

Rishi Sunak will be setting out his financial plan for the country on Wednesday

Spending Review: Chancellor to set out UK's Covid recovery plan tomorrow

1 hour ago

The devolved nations will meet with the government to discuss Christmas plans

Crunch Cobra meeting with devolved leaders over Christmas plans

3 hours ago

Leaseholders are facing extortionate costs for removing dangerous cladding from unsafe buildings

Cladding crisis: Leaseholders tweet #SaveUsSunak to plead for financial help

3 hours ago

World News

See more World News

MTV Video Music Awards 2019 – Arrivals – New Jersey

Taylor Swift concert film coming to Disney+

26 mins ago

An Indian army convoy moves on the Srinagar- Ladakh road at Gagangeer, northeast of Srinagar (Dar Yasin/AP)

India bans scores of apps including many from China

1 hour ago

Trevor Noah arrives at the 62nd annual Grammy Awards (Jordan Strauss/AP)

New host announced for 2021 edition of Grammy Awards

2 hours ago

The News Explained

How will Biden's appointment of anti-Brexit Secretary of State affect the UK?

How will Biden's appointment of an anti-Brexit Secretary of State affect the UK?

57 mins ago

Boris Johnson warned we can't have a normal Christmas this year

Everything you need to know about the new Covid tier system

20 hours ago

A coronavirus tier and alert system will be put back in place in England after lockdown

Coronavirus: New tier 1, 2 and 3 rules after England lockdown

1 day ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London