UK floods: 72 flood warnings still in place - including seven 'danger to life' alerts

Fire and Rescue service members pull an inflatable boat that has been used to rescue residents trapped by floodwater in Doncaster. Picture: PA

72 flood warnings are still in place for parts of the UK after deluges hit areas of northern England, killing one woman.

These include seven severe 'danger to life' flood warnings still issued at various sites along the River Don in South Yorkshire.

However the parts of Britain which were battered by heavy floods are set to avoid further downpours as rapid temperature drops bring a frosty start to Saturday.Yesterday a woman was swept away by floodwater in Rowsley, Derbyshire.

Her body was found later at a stretch of the River Derwent in Darley Dale.Her body was recovered at 10.40am on Friday.

Met Office meteorologist Steven Keates described it as "quite a messy weather picture" with a mix of low temperatures, frost, rain and even the potential of snow in some places.

"I think the most important thing is that the areas which have been affected by floods should avoid rain and get some respite."

During a visit to the flood-hit town of Matlock in Derbyshire on Friday, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the widespread flooding across the UK "is not looking like something we need to escalate to the level of a national emergency".

Mr Johnson said the Government will "certainly stand by ready to help" after the country was hit by deluge of water described as "almost biblical" by residents in Toll Bar, near Doncaster.

Parts of the Midlands and northern England were battered by a month's worth of rain in one day.

Yorkshire and the Midlands were among the worst-affected areas. The Environment Agency had issued seven severe flood warnings suggesting there is a "danger to life".

All seven warnings are for the River Don, at Barnby Dun, Bently, Fishlake, Kirk Bramwith, Kirk Sandall, South Bramwith and Willow Bridge caravan site.

As well as the 65 flood warnings, 99 alerts are in place urging residents to be prepared.

A heavy band of rain is set to spread east across Northern Ireland into Saturday before drying out in the evening.

County Down could see up to 50mm, although most areas in the region could get 20-30mm.

Mr Keates said that some snow is possible in parts of Wales and the first snow of the autumn could hit the mountain tops of Snowdonia.

Cold weather is also on the way in parts.

Mr Keates said: "In the coldest temperatures in Scotland, it could be minus 6C while parts of southern England could see minus 2C."

LATEST RAIL TRAVEL UPDATES

This is the latest information for travel on Northern rail services

Doncaster - Scunthorpe, due to flood water the line remains closed with no estimate as to when the route will re-open

Sheffield - Goole, flooding continues to cause issues and there is no current estimate for when the route will re-open

Sheffield - Doncaster, due to severe flooding at Rotherham and between Mexborough and Conisbrough disruption is expected to continue and there is no current estimate for when the route will re-open

Sheffield - Lincoln/Gainsborough, flood waters have started to subside and services may resume on Saturday morning.

Other lines

Sheffield - Leeds via Moorthorpe, flooding at Rotherham Central and Consibrough means services will not call at Rotherham until further notice

Sheffield - Lincoln/Gainsborough, flood waters have subsided and services have resumed.