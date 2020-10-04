UK weather: Dozens of flood alerts in force as 'another storm closes in'

4 October 2020, 15:45 | Updated: 4 October 2020, 15:49

A man jumps over a puddle in London as Storm Alex brings heavy rain to the UK
Storm Alex Batters The South Of England. Picture: Getty

By Joe Cook

Storm Alex continues to batter the UK, with 21 flood warnings in place and some areas receiving a month’s worth of rainfall in 42 hours.

Amber weather warnings for rain have been extended across Wales and England for the first time since March, as the storm brings torrential downpours and gale-force winds.

Meanwhile, police forces across the country have warned drivers to take care after crashes on waterlogged roads.

A family of four had to be rescued by firefighters from a road in Billericay, Essex, on Saturday morning after their car became trapped in flood water.

The places worst hit so far include parts of Exmoor, with 84mm of rain recorded in 36 hours in Liscombe and 74.4mm recorded in Brendon Hill.

The Environment Agency said "widespread and persistent rain is likely to lead to flooding" in some areas.

Read more: 'Danger to life' flood warnings as Storm Alex batters UK

The body has put in place 21 flood warnings across England, meaning "flooding is expected - immediate action required", while a further 83 flood alerts are in force.

Flood duty manager Carol Holt urged “people to stay away from swollen rivers and not to drive through flood water - it is often deeper than it looks and just 30cm of flowing water is enough to float your car."

Storm Alex has moved in from France and Italy, where at least two people have died and up to 20 are still missing.

The French army has been deployed in south-eastern France to tackle the worst floods for decades in the region, with 450mm of rain falling in 24 hours.

Two elderly people are missing after their house collapsed and they were swept away in the village of Roquebillière, near Nice.

The rain in the UK is set to gradually ease for many, but will stay wet over Northern Ireland and southern England into Monday.

Unsettled weather will continue through the week, with a second bout of low-pressure heading for the UK on Thursday, bringing more heavy rain and strong winds.

UK News

See more UK News

Home Secretary Priti Patel said she “will introduce a new system that is firm and fair”

Home Secretary vows to overhaul ‘fundamentally broken’ UK asylum system

31 mins ago

The race was all to play for

London Marathon shock defeat for world-record holder Kipchoge

2 hours ago

Tom Swarbrick interviews Brexit Secretary David Davies on the government Covid strategy

David Davis laughs when asked if he understands government Covid strategy

3 hours ago

World News

See more World News

Virus Outbreak Trump

Donald Trump ‘improving’ in hospital but next 48 hours ‘critical’, says aide

2 hours ago

A woman casts her vote in a referendum in New Caledonia

New Caledonia voters choose to stay part of France

2 hours ago

Flooding in Ornavasso in the Piedmont area of northern Italy

French rescuers search for eight missing in floods after two killed in Italy

5 hours ago

The News Explained

Hope Hicks is a top aide of Donald Trump who was confirmed to have coronavirus on Thursday

Who is Hope Hicks? Donald Trump, Melania and Hicks all test positive for Covid-19

2 days ago

Extra restrictions are expected to be announced for Merseyside today

Coronavirus lockdown rules for Liverpool, Warrington, Hartlepool and Middlesbrough - explained

3 days ago

Boris Johnson, Professor Chris Whitty and Sir Patrick Vallance will speak later

Coronavirus: What time is Boris Johnson's press conference today?

4 days ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London