UK weather: Dozens of flood alerts in force as 'another storm closes in'

Storm Alex Batters The South Of England. Picture: Getty

By Joe Cook

Storm Alex continues to batter the UK, with 21 flood warnings in place and some areas receiving a month’s worth of rainfall in 42 hours.

Amber weather warnings for rain have been extended across Wales and England for the first time since March, as the storm brings torrential downpours and gale-force winds.

Meanwhile, police forces across the country have warned drivers to take care after crashes on waterlogged roads.

A family of four had to be rescued by firefighters from a road in Billericay, Essex, on Saturday morning after their car became trapped in flood water.

The places worst hit so far include parts of Exmoor, with 84mm of rain recorded in 36 hours in Liscombe and 74.4mm recorded in Brendon Hill.

The Environment Agency said "widespread and persistent rain is likely to lead to flooding" in some areas.

The body has put in place 21 flood warnings across England, meaning "flooding is expected - immediate action required", while a further 83 flood alerts are in force.

Flood duty manager Carol Holt urged “people to stay away from swollen rivers and not to drive through flood water - it is often deeper than it looks and just 30cm of flowing water is enough to float your car."

Please take great care whilst out and about with Storm Alex fully in our region. It is causing a lot of surface water and flooding on our country roads - some "puddles" could be extremely deep #slowdown #OpAssembles #WeCare pic.twitter.com/9ujVgTqIC0 — Gawsworth & Chelford Police (@GawsChelfordPol) October 3, 2020

Storm Alex has moved in from France and Italy, where at least two people have died and up to 20 are still missing.

The French army has been deployed in south-eastern France to tackle the worst floods for decades in the region, with 450mm of rain falling in 24 hours.

Two elderly people are missing after their house collapsed and they were swept away in the village of Roquebillière, near Nice.

The rain in the UK is set to gradually ease for many, but will stay wet over Northern Ireland and southern England into Monday.

Unsettled weather will continue through the week, with a second bout of low-pressure heading for the UK on Thursday, bringing more heavy rain and strong winds.