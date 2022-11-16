UK's first space launch moves a step closer after Spaceport Cornwall granted licence

16 November 2022, 12:17

Matthew Stannard (right), Chief Pilot, Virgin Orbit with his crew of the Virgin Orbit’s Cosmic Girl
Matthew Stannard (right), Chief Pilot, Virgin Orbit with his crew of the Virgin Orbit’s Cosmic Girl. Picture: Alamy/Getty

By James Liddell

The UK’s first space launch has moved a step closer after Spaceport Cornwall was granted an operating licence by the aviation regulator.

Spaceport Cornwall, in Newquay is set to host the UK’s first space launch after being awarded the licence, following consent from Transport Secretary Mark Harper.

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) announced that the site can be used to send satellites into orbit, placing the UK one step closer to the first launch from British soil.

Spaceport Cornwall had to prove that it met appropriate safety, security, environment and other aspects to operate a British spaceport before being awarded its licence.

A hangar at Spaceport Cornwall, at Cornwall Airport in Newquay.
A hangar at Spaceport Cornwall, at Cornwall Airport in Newquay. Picture: Alamy

The first mission is expected to be conducted by Richard Branson’s Virgin Orbit company in the coming weeks.

The CAA confirmed it was in "very advanced stages" with Virgin Orbit on other applications for launch and range licences.

The mission has been aptly named ‘Start Me Up’ in tribute to The Rolling Stones’ 1981 hit.

Richard Moriarty, chief executive of the CAA, said the issuing of the operating licence was a "historic moment" for the UK.

A repurposed Virgin Atlantic Boeing 747 aircraft named Cosmic Girl and Virgin Orbit's LauncherOne rocket travelled from California to Spaceport Cornwall last month.

Cosmic Girl, a specially adapted 747 aircraft that carries a rocket at Spaceport Cornwall.
Cosmic Girl, a specially adapted 747 aircraft that carries a rocket at Spaceport Cornwall. Picture: Alamy
A 72 foot long replica of a Virgin LauncherOne rocket.
A 72 foot long replica of a Virgin LauncherOne rocket. Picture: Alamy

The aircraft will take off while carrying the rocket, before releasing it at 35,000ft (10,500m) over the Atlantic Ocean to the south of Ireland.

The rocket will ignite its engine and take multiple small satellites into orbit with a variety of civil and defence applications; the plane will then return to the spaceport.

They will be the first satellites launched into space from Europe.

Satellites produced in the UK have previously needed to be sent to foreign spaceports to get them into space.

"We're proud to be playing our part in facilitating the UK's space ambitions through assessing the safety, security and other requirements of these activities,” Moriarty added.

"This is another major milestone to enable this country to become a leading launch nation."

Transport Secretary, Mark Harper, who gave consent to the CAA to issue the license, said: “Virgin Orbit's planned launch reinforces our position as a leading space nation as we look to the future of spaceflight, which can spur growth and innovation across the sector, as well as creating thousands of jobs and apprenticeships."

Spaceport Cornwall is one of seven spaceports being developed across Britain.

The Government hopes commercial space launches will be worth £3.8 billion to the UK economy over the next decade.

Melissa Thorpe, Head of Spaceport Cornwall, said: "Cornwall is now ready to open up the use of Space for Good, and support the UK industry in harnessing the power of space to benefit life on Earth."

