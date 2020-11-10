Breaking News

Unemployment rises to 4.8% with 782,000 jobs lost since March

10 November 2020, 07:15 | Updated: 10 November 2020, 07:53

By Kate Buck

The number of jobs lost between March and October has topped 782,000, new figures have shown.

The grim figure has risen in the three months leading to September from 4.5% to 4.8%, according to figures.

In the past month alone, 33,000 people lost their jobs, pushing the unemployment rate up 0.9 percentage points on a year earlier, according to official estimates.

In the three months to September, redundancies were at a record high of 314,000, the official statisticians revealed.

It came even as payrolls increased slightly in September itself.

ONS deputy national statistician for economic statistics Jonathan Athow said: "The latest monthly tax numbers show over three-quarters of a million fewer employees on the payroll in October than in March.

The number of jobs lost between March and October has topped 782,000, new figures have shown.
The number of jobs lost between March and October has topped 782,000, new figures have shown. Picture: PA

"Unemployment grew sharply in the three months to September, with many of those who lost their jobs earlier in the pandemic beginning to look for work again. The number of redundancies has also reached a record high.

"Vacancies continued to recover from the very low numbers seen earlier in the year. However, these figures predate the reintroduction of restrictions in many parts of the UK."

Comments

Loading...

UK News

See more UK News

Donald Trump is continuing to refuse the election result while simultaneously blocking a transition of power

Donald Trump blocks smooth transition for Joe Biden and still refuses to concede

30 mins ago

Lockdown has been named the Word of the Year by Collins Dictionary

'Lockdown' named Word of the Year 2020 by Collins Dictionary

1 hour ago

Children are regressing in key skills due to the coronavirus pandemic, Ofsted has warned

Children 'forgetting how to use knife and fork' during coronavirus lockdown

2 hours ago

World News

See more World News

An ICU nurse

Europe running low on intensive care beds amid virus spike

3 mins ago

Martin Vizcarra

Peruvian politicians remove president over alleged graft and Covid response

53 mins ago

A partially buried lorry

Few victims of Guatemalan landslide found

1 hour ago

The News Explained

Donald Trump is yet to concede the US 2020 election results

Why hasn't Donald Trump conceded in the US Election?

15 hours ago

Coronavirus vaccine breakthrough: A new immunisation could be closer than we thought

Coronavirus vaccine: When will it be available and who would get it first?

18 hours ago

Wales firebreak lockdown has come to an end after 17 days

Firebreak lockdown meaning and the new Covid rules in Wales revealed

20 hours ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London