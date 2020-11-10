Breaking News

Unemployment rises to 4.8% with 782,000 jobs lost since March

By Kate Buck

The number of jobs lost between March and October has topped 782,000, new figures have shown.

The grim figure has risen in the three months leading to September from 4.5% to 4.8%, according to figures.

In the past month alone, 33,000 people lost their jobs, pushing the unemployment rate up 0.9 percentage points on a year earlier, according to official estimates.

In the three months to September, redundancies were at a record high of 314,000, the official statisticians revealed.

It came even as payrolls increased slightly in September itself.

ONS deputy national statistician for economic statistics Jonathan Athow said: "The latest monthly tax numbers show over three-quarters of a million fewer employees on the payroll in October than in March.

"Unemployment grew sharply in the three months to September, with many of those who lost their jobs earlier in the pandemic beginning to look for work again. The number of redundancies has also reached a record high.

"Vacancies continued to recover from the very low numbers seen earlier in the year. However, these figures predate the reintroduction of restrictions in many parts of the UK."