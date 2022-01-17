Urgent search for teen Marnie Clayton last seen leaving Windsor nightclub

17 January 2022, 11:08 | Updated: 17 January 2022, 13:52

Police have released the last selfie Marnie took before she went missing
Police have released the last selfie Marnie took before she went missing. Picture: Thames Valley Police

By Asher McShane

Police have launched an urgent search to trace teenager Marnie Clayton, who was last seen leaving a nightclub in Windsor in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Marnie, 18, from Bracknell, left Atik night club in William Street at around 2am on Sunday morning, Thames Valley Police said.

She did not return home and was reported missing by her family just before 3am.

Ms Clayton is described as a white female, approximately 5ft 2ins to 5ft 4ins tall, with brown hair and a slim build.

The teenager, who was wearing a grey dress when she was last seen, is also known to frequent Reading town centre.

Marnie Clayton, who was last seen leaving a nightclub in Windsor in the small hours of Sunday morning
Police released photographs of Ms Clayton, including one taken on the night she went missing.

Detective Chief Inspector Jon Groenen, of Thames Valley Police, said: "This is out of character for Marnie, and we are becoming increasingly concerned for her welfare.

Sightings of Marnie should be reported on 999.
A video has surfaced of missing Bracknell 18-year-old girl Marnie Clayton believed to be taken just before she went...

Posted by We Love Bracknell on Monday, January 17, 2022

"I would also like to appeal directly to Marnie, if you see this appeal, please contact your family or the police to let us know you are safe and where you are."

Police are urging anybody who knows of Marnie's whereabouts to please contact them on 101, quoting reference number 43220021633.

Sightings of Marnie should be reported on 999.

