US embassy denies claims of bullying by Harry Dunn's family

Harry Dunn was killed in August last year. Picture: PA

By Lindsey Alder

The US Embassy has denied that it has been disrespectful to Harry Dunn's family after they made accusations of "bullying".

The teenager was knocked off his motorbike and killed in a crash near American airbase RAF Croughton in Northamptonshire.

The car involved was being driven by Anne Sacoolas - a US citizen living at the base at the time - who has admitted driving on the wrong side of the road.

The teenager's parents had asked for a meeting with the US Embassy in London after reports she would be open to the idea of a virtual trial - as an extradition request has been denied by the US Government.

But a series of emails sent to the family show repeated requests for their spokesman Radd Seiger to be present have all been rejected.

Harry Dunn's family have accused the US embassy of 'bullying'. Picture: LBC

Harry's mum Charlotte Charles said the emails show no respect. Picture: LBC

Harry's mum Charlotte Charles said the emails show no respect for them and their campaign.

The US embassy said in a statement: "The United States Government again expresses its profound condolences and sympathy to the Dunn family on the loss of their son.

"The Dunn family requested a meeting with us, and we welcome the opportunity to hear from them directly and to personally express our condolences.

"A decision about a virtual proceeding is now in the hands of the Crown Prosecution Service and Ms. Sacoolas and, as this meeting would not be part of a legal process or formal negotiation, no legal representatives or spokespersons would be included in the discussion on either side. We have offered a private meeting for family members, and that offer stands.

"Our recent correspondence with the family was both respectful and professional, and any other interpretation would be a severe mischaracterisation."

Dunn family spokesman Radd Seiger said the US embassy's statement was "utterly outrageous."

The family have now put in an official complaint to the Government via the Foreign Office and local MP Andrea Leadsom.

LBC understands that the case was discussed by the Foreign Secretary and US Secretary of State when Dominic Raab visited Washington and met with Mike Pompeo last week - and Mr Raab pressed the need to provide justice for Harry during the meeting.

This all comes less than a fortnight since Downing Street was forced to apologise after LBC exclusively revealed Radd Seiger was called a “bad guy” in an internal email.