US embassy denies claims of bullying by Harry Dunn's family

22 September 2020, 11:08

Harry Dunn was killed in August last year
Harry Dunn was killed in August last year. Picture: PA

By Lindsey Alder

The US Embassy has denied that it has been disrespectful to Harry Dunn's family after they made accusations of "bullying".

The teenager was knocked off his motorbike and killed in a crash near American airbase RAF Croughton in Northamptonshire.

The car involved was being driven by Anne Sacoolas - a US citizen living at the base at the time - who has admitted driving on the wrong side of the road.

The teenager's parents had asked for a meeting with the US Embassy in London after reports she would be open to the idea of a virtual trial - as an extradition request has been denied by the US Government.

But a series of emails sent to the family show repeated requests for their spokesman Radd Seiger to be present have all been rejected.

Harry Dunn's family have accused the US embassy of 'bullying'
Harry Dunn's family have accused the US embassy of 'bullying'. Picture: LBC
Harry's mum Charlotte Charles said the emails show no respect
Harry's mum Charlotte Charles said the emails show no respect. Picture: LBC

Harry's mum Charlotte Charles said the emails show no respect for them and their campaign.

The US embassy said in a statement: "The United States Government again expresses its profound condolences and sympathy to the Dunn family on the loss of their son.

"The Dunn family requested a meeting with us, and we welcome the opportunity to hear from them directly and to personally express our condolences.

"A decision about a virtual proceeding is now in the hands of the Crown Prosecution Service and Ms. Sacoolas and, as this meeting would not be part of a legal process or formal negotiation, no legal representatives or spokespersons would be included in the discussion on either side. We have offered a private meeting for family members, and that offer stands.

"Our recent correspondence with the family was both respectful and professional, and any other interpretation would be a severe mischaracterisation."

Dunn family spokesman Radd Seiger said the US embassy's statement was "utterly outrageous."

The family have now put in an official complaint to the Government via the Foreign Office and local MP Andrea Leadsom.

LBC understands that the case was discussed by the Foreign Secretary and US Secretary of State when Dominic Raab visited Washington and met with Mike Pompeo last week - and Mr Raab pressed the need to provide justice for Harry during the meeting.

This all comes less than a fortnight since Downing Street was forced to apologise after LBC exclusively revealed Radd Seiger was called a “bad guy” in an internal email.

UK News

See more UK News

Boris Johnson will make a statement at 1230

Watch live: Boris Johnson's House of Commons statement on Coronavirus

19 mins ago

The area was hit by a magnitude 3.0 quake

Leighton Buzzard hit by third earthquake in weeks

23 mins ago

Boris Johnson will address the nation at 8pm tonight

Watch live from 8pm: Boris Johnson addresses the nation on Covid-19

1 hour ago

World News

See more World News

Rhinos

Rhino poaching in South Africa halved during coronavirus lockdown

47 mins ago

A flooded street in Texas

Tropical storm makes landfall on Texas coast

57 mins ago

Whales stranded

Australian rescuers save 25 of 270 stranded whales

2 hours ago

The News Explained

Boris Johnson is to address the nation at 8pm tonight

Coronavirus UK: What time is Boris Johnson's press conference today?

6 hours ago

Professor Chris Whitty and Sir Patrick Vallance spoke to the nation

Coronavirus press conference: The key points

21 hours ago

Chris Whitty is expected to issue a stark warning about a resurgence of the virus

Coronavirus UK: What time is Professor Chris Whitty's press conference today?

1 day ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London