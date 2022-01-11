Vicar of Dibley actor Gary Waldhorn dies aged 78

11 January 2022, 16:34

Vicar Of Dibley star Gary Waldhorn has died at the age of 78
Vicar Of Dibley star Gary Waldhorn has died at the age of 78. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

Vicar Of Dibley star Gary Waldhorn has died "peacefully" at the age of 78, his family said in a statement today.

The actor played bullish councillor David Horton in every episode of the much-loved sitcom from 1994 to 2007.

He most recently appeared in a Christmas special, The Vicar Of Dibley In Lockdown, alongside star Dawn French, who plays Rev Geraldine Granger, and James Fleet, who plays his on-screen son Hugo.

Waldhorn's son Josh said he "peacefully passed away" at 6.45am on Monday.

In a statement, he said: "Classically trained, it was the theatre where he truly flourished and he leaves a legacy of entertainment that saw him frequent the boards of Broadway, the West End and our living rooms on the telly!

"He leaves behind his two grandsons, Cooper and Bayley, and his son Josh. We will all miss him terribly."

Waldhorn appeared in classic British TV shows such as The Sweeney, Brush Strokes and Hotel Babylon, and even featured in comedy sketch show French And Saunders.

He also provided voiceovers for adverts including for Green Flag, Kwik Fit, Branston and Marmite.

Waldhorn was an accomplished Shakespearean actor and had performed with the Royal Shakespeare Company including in Much Ado About Nothing.

