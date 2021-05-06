Voters head to the polls in so-called 'Super Thursday'

Voters will be heading to the polls today across the UK in a number of elections which could shake up British politics. Picture: PA

By Kate Buck

Millions of voters will be heading to the polls today across the UK in a number of elections which could shake up British politics.

On what has been dubbed Super Thursday, ballots will be cast across Great Britain in the largest test of political opinion outside of a general election.

Polling stations will open at 7am and close at 10pm for the 48 million eligible voters to cast their ballot.

Some of the elections had been postponed from last year due to Covid-19, and strict restrictions still remain in place, with limits on how many people can be inside polling stations, masks required to enter and social distancing throughout.

It is estimated many people will have turned to postal voting as a result of the pandemic.

In Scotland and Wales, voters will decide who they want to represent them in Holyrood and the Senedd respectively.

For the first time in Wales, people over the age of 16 will be allowed to vote for the first time.

A by-election is also being held in Hartlepool for the Parliamentary seat.

Polling stations will open at 7am and close at 10pm. Picture: PA

Some of the votes had been delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Picture: PA

Read more: Donald Trump remains banned from Facebook after suspension upheld

There are 13 mayoral elections happening across the country, including for London Mayor.

Across England and Wales there are also 39 police and crime commissioner elections, which had previously been postponed due to the pandemic.

A total of 143 different councils are also running elections to see who should represent them.

The results in England will determine who runs key authorities and give an indication of the state of politics ahead of the next general election due in 2024

Read more: Peloton recalls treadmills due to one child death and risk of injuries

Votes in the Hartlepool by-election will be counted overnight, with a result expected in the early hours of Friday, while Holyrood votes will be counted on Friday and Saturday.

In Wales, the make-up of the Senedd should become clear on Friday.

It could be Sunday night before all the results in England's local contests are known, while the final results in Police and Crime Commissioner elections may not come until Monday night.