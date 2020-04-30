Live

Watch LIVE from 5pm: Boris Johnson hosts coronavirus press conference

30 April 2020, 15:08 | Updated: 30 April 2020, 15:44

Boris Johnson is set to make his first appearance in the daily Downing Street press conference since recovering from coronavirus.

The Prime Minister has been absent from the government's daily updates since 25 March, two days before testing positive for the virus himself.

He was hospitalised in early April as symptoms worsened, and ultimately needed to spend three nights in intensive care

It is thought he was supposed to make his return yesterday, but missed it as he and his fiancee Carrie Symonds welcomed a healthy baby boy in the morning.

But Mr Johnson has opted to take his paternity leave later in the year to keep a "firm grip" on the pandemic.

We will be live streaming the press conference LIVE above.

Keep up to date with all the latest on the Downing Street press conference below from 4pm

