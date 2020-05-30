Live

Watch LIVE: the government's coronavirus press conference

30 May 2020, 15:34 | Updated: 30 May 2020, 15:35

Watch the government's coronavirus daily public briefing - the feed will appear here once it begins.

Today's press conference will be held by Oliver Dowden, Culture Secretary and Prof Jonathan Van-Tam, Deputy Chief Medical Officer

It comes as scientists from the government's Sage committee warned that England's lockdown was being eased too soon.

READ MORE: South Korea closes schools after spike in Covid-19 cases, just days after reopening

READ MORE: Liverpool's deputy mayor stands down over accusations of lockdown garden party

READ MORE: UK weather: Highs of 28C predicted for final weekend of 'sunniest Spring'

READ MORE: Tory MP sent 'abusive emails mainly by men' for taking maternity leave after giving birth

Happening Now

Comments

Loading...

UK News

See more UK News

Coronavirus: Competitive sport to return behind closed doors from Monday

2 hours ago

Man faces explosives charge after metal pipe and powder found in Liverpool house, police say

3 hours ago

Farmers warn of food price rises after warmest May in decades

5 hours ago

World News

See more World News

"Institutional racism" in American police force to blame for George Floyd death

"Institutional racism" in American police force to blame for George Floyd death

5 hours ago

Coronavirus: Monkeys 'grab and flee' with infected blood samples

6 hours ago

Coronavirus: Survival of 'big five' game reserve rests on return of tourists soon

6 hours ago

The News Explained

Nick Ferrari explains the true cost of coronavirus on the economy

Nick Ferrari explains the true cost of coronavirus on the economy

1 day ago

South Korea has had fewer than 270 coronavirus deaths

South Korea shows what "world-beating" coronavirus tracing programme looks like

9 days ago

Donald Trump revealed he has been taking hydroxychloroquine

What is hydroxychloroquine, the drug taken by Donald Trump?

11 days ago