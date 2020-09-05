Time running out for winner of £58 million lottery ticket to come forward

Euromillions players are being urged to check their tickets as a £58 million win is about to expire. Picture: PA

Time is running out for the winners of a Euromillions jackpot worth £57,869,670 to claim their prize.

The ticket was bought in South Ayrshire area of Scotland on 17 March, but so far no one has stepped forward to lay claim to the huge amount of money.

The winning numbers were 5, 7, 8, 16, 20, with the lucky stars 2 and 12.

Now time is running out for the unknown winners, who have until 13 September to come forward or the money will be given to charities.

Someone made a claim in April, but Camelot said that it had not been verified and refused to comment further.

There is also an unclaimed Euromillions prize of £1 million - bought on 12 March by a ticket holder in Leeds - which will expire on 16 September.

Under current rules, winners need to claim their winnings within 180 days of the draw, or the money will be given to National Lottery charities across the country.

The largest ever unclaimed jackpot was £63.8 million, which went to charity after it lay unclaimed in 2012 by a Lottery winner in Stevenage.