Yorkshire Ripper Peter Sutcliffe dies aged 74 after refusing treatment for coronavirus

Peter Sutcliffe has died. Picture: PA

By Kate Buck

The Yorkshire Ripper Peter Sutcliffe has died aged 74 after reportedly refusing treatment for coronavirus.

Sutcliffe was serving a whole-life tariff for the murder of at least 13 women between 1975 and 1980 in the North East of England.

His horrific crimes made him one of the most notorious prisoners in the country, and it was confirmed by the prison service he died this morning.

There was no confirmation of the cause of death which will be investigated by the coroner.

Richard McCann, son of Sutcliffe's first victim Wilma McCann, who was only five at the time of the killing, today said Sutcliffe's death would bring "some kind of closure".

It is understood Sutcliffe died at University Hospital of North Durham, just three miles from HMP Frankland where he was being held.

Sutcliffe had been in and out of hospital in recent months, firstly for a suspected heart attack and was returned two weeks ago after testing positive for Covid-19.

12 of the 13 of Sutcliffe's victims . Wilma McCann, Emily Jackson, Irene Richardson, Patricia Atkinson, Jayne McDonald, Jean Jordan, Yvonne Pearson, Helen Rytka, Vera Millward, Josephine Whitaker, Barbara Leach, Jacqueline Hill. Picture: PA

The names of Sutcliffe's known victims

Wilma McCann, Emily Jackson, Irene Richardson, Patricia "Tina" Atkinson, Jayne MacDonald, Jean Jordan, Yvonne Pearson, Helen Rytka, Vera Millward, Josephine Whitaker, Barbara Leach, Marguerite Walls, and Jacqueline Hill

He attacked a further seven.

Peter Sutcliffe was serving a whole-life tariff for the murder of at least 13 women between 1975 and 1980. Picture: PA

But it is understood Sutcliffe, who also had diabetes and was obese, refused treatment for the virus.

Sutcliffe was born in 1946 in Bingley, West Yorkshire, and went on the held low-skilled jobs such as a gravedigger.

He would go on to develop an obsession with female sex workers, beginning his murderous spree in 1975 - just one year after getting married.

His violence towards women had started in 1969, when he assaulted a sex worker by hitting her over the head with a stone he had put into a sock.

Wilma McCann, 28, became his first murder victim in 1975, a mother-of-four who died after he hit her twice with a hammer and then stabbed 15 times in the neck, chest and abdomen.

Sutcliffe was serving his sentence at HMP Frankland in County Durham. Picture: PA

His subsequent murder spree lead to one of the largest manhunt's Britain had ever seen.

Police spent more than 2.5million man hours trying to catch him, but somehow Sutcliffe managed to go half a decade without being discovered, eventually attacking 20 women.

During the police inquiry he was interviewed nine times, but was only caught when picked up by chance with a prostitute in his car.

A series of spectacular police blunders left even Sutcliffe amazed that he had not been caught before.

At his Old Bailey trial he said: "It was just a miracle they did not apprehend me earlier - they had all the facts."

The Ripper incident room at Millgarth police station used a card index system which was overwhelmed with information and not properly cross-referenced, leading to evidence against Sutcliffe getting lost in the system.