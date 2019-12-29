Anna Soubry: 'There's a good argument for Nigel Farage to be in the House of Lords'

Remainer and former leader of the Independent Group for Change shocked listeners by saying that there is a good argument for Nigel Farage to be made a peer.

Speaking on her LBC show, Anna Soubry said there's "actually a good argument" for Nigel Farage to be in the House of Lords.

She said it's "because of that job of scrutiny, that job of legislation, that job of actually making sure the House of Lords is more representative."

Anna Soubry: 'There's a good argument for Nigel Farage to be in the House of Lords'. Picture: PA

Soubry admitted her saying that was a "little bit of a hand grenade".

She did, however, say that he should not be knighted.

She explained: "I think that's an honour."