Auschwitz survivor Renee Salt's powerful message to young people today

This Auschwitz survivor told LBC how she fears the rise in anti-Semitism in modern society.

Renee Salt arrived at the Nazi concentration camp as a young girl and spoke of the horrors she had to live through, describing the hunger being bad and the cold being even worse.

On the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz, she told LBC of the joy that she could return and then leave whenever she wants.

And she admitted her worry that lessons had not been learned from the Holocaust.

She said: "It worries me so much. All over Europe, we never believed that these things would happen again.

"The world hasn't learned from it.

"The anti-Semitism all over Europe is terrible."

Renee Salt had a powerful message for people today. Picture: PA / LBC

She gave a message to youngsters across the world: "I hope that people will live in peace with one another, no matter what race or what colour they are.

"Live in peace with one another so perhaps the world can be a better place."

Watch her inspirational interview at the top of the page.