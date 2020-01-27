Auschwitz survivor Renee Salt's powerful message to young people today

27 January 2020, 14:10

This Auschwitz survivor told LBC how she fears the rise in anti-Semitism in modern society.

Renee Salt arrived at the Nazi concentration camp as a young girl and spoke of the horrors she had to live through, describing the hunger being bad and the cold being even worse.

On the 75th anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz, she told LBC of the joy that she could return and then leave whenever she wants.

And she admitted her worry that lessons had not been learned from the Holocaust.

She said: "It worries me so much. All over Europe, we never believed that these things would happen again.

"The world hasn't learned from it.

"The anti-Semitism all over Europe is terrible."

Renee Salt had a powerful message for people today
Renee Salt had a powerful message for people today. Picture: PA / LBC

She gave a message to youngsters across the world: "I hope that people will live in peace with one another, no matter what race or what colour they are.

"Live in peace with one another so perhaps the world can be a better place."

Watch her inspirational interview at the top of the page.

Comments

Loading...

Latest Opinion

See more Latest Opinion

Listeners brand this the "greatest ever" James O'Brien call

Auschwitz 75: Listeners brand this the "greatest ever" James O'Brien call

32 mins ago

Sajid Javid reveals the Brexit 50p coin

Campaigner: I'll donate my Brexit 50p coins to anti-racism charities

7 hours ago

"Brexit Day 50p coins are absolutely daft"

Denis MacShane: 'Brexit Day 50p coins are absolutely daft'

1 day ago

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

PC Stuart Outten was left with severe injuries after the machete attack

Britain's bravest cop tells Nick Ferrari how taser helped him fight off machete attacker

5 hours ago

Nick Ferrari with Arek Hersh outside the gates of Auschwitz

Auschwitz 75: Nick Ferrari shown around concentration camp by survivor

6 hours ago

James O'Brien loved hearing Rosalind's story

James O'Brien's caller's story of her father's experience of Auschwitz is so, so special

2 days ago

LBC Latest

Kobe Bryant: Pilot warned 'you're too low' seconds before helicopter crashed in fog
Caller tells James O'Brien astonishing story of how his parents hid from the Nazis

Caller tells James O'Brien astonishing story of how his parents hid from the Nazis
The Nigel Farage Show: watch from 6pm

The Nigel Farage Show: watch from 6pm

Sir Keir Starmer calls for devolution from Westminster to take back control

Sir Keir Starmer calls for devolution from Westminster to take back control