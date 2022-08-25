Do they really expect us to buy this drivel?': Ben Kentish slams water companies

25 August 2022, 20:41 | Updated: 25 August 2022, 20:49

By Rashi Agarwal

Ben Kentish brands water companies a "national disgrace" as their "greed for themselves and the greed for their shareholders seems to know no limits".

It comes after three French Members of the European Parliament (MEPs) accused the UK of threatening the health and marine life on the French coast by dumping sewage in the Channel and North Sea.

Ben said: "Is it that the trade off we have to expect? Sewage flooding your bathrooms, or sewage flooding your beach or rivers.

"Don't we have a right in this country - for goodness sake, we are not in Victorian era - to expect more from our water companies?

"I am sorry, I know you had this hundreds and hundreds of pounds an year, but you know if we didn't flood your beaches with sewage then we'd have to flood your bathroom.

"Do they really expect us to buy this drivel?

"And the fact that is in the short term, yes, that is the dilemma they face.

"It's the dilemma we face as we were earlier because they haven't bothered to invest in the infrastructure for years and years and years, because they're making record profits instead."

