'I'm ready to house her kids': Caller asked to help sister who can’t afford energy bills

2 April 2022, 16:26 | Updated: 2 April 2022, 17:19

By Tim Dodd

This caller tells Ben Kentish he is ready to house his sister's children as she already "can't afford her gas and electricity" and will be choosing between "freezing or not eating" otherwise.

It comes as Brits experience a massive hike on the limit they can be charged for energy.

Yesterday Ofgem raised the price cap of gas and electricity, seeing it soar by 54 per cent to £1,971 for an average home from £1,277. Experts predict it will be around £2,700-a-year from October.

Experts have issued stark warnings that people in the UK will starve, freeze and could consider suicide as they desperately struggle to pay soaring energy bills from this month.

The huge jump in price sparked the founder of energy company Utilita, Bill Bullen, to urge households to cut their energy usage and behaviour by layering up and insulating their homes.

"I'm just so angry about this energy crisis, I don't know where to start. This government is either incompetent or pure evil, that's all I could say," Kyle in Liverpool said.

"I think of my sister who's on benefits with two children, and she can't afford her gas and electricity as it is. And now with it going up like this, I just don't know how she's going to cope." Ben asked Kyle what his sister was going to do as the energy price cap rises.

"She felt [so] worried that she's asked the family if any of us can take her children. I live in Liverpool, she lives on the Wirral.

"It's two different counties and I've said I'll take the kids if it comes to that and school them where I live, because she just can't cope with this, she's going to be freezing or not eating."

