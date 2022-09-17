Caller drops out of 'celeb-spotting' queue for Queen's coffin after it became a 'joke'

After waiting in line for almost five hours to pay tribute to the late Queen, this caller dropped out of the queue because of a bad "tone" set by people celebrity-spotting, laughing, and taking selfies.

It comes as King Charles III and his son the Prince of Wales made a surprise visit to central London to meet people waiting in the queue for the Queen’s lying in state at Westminster Hall.

Caller John said: "I left because it became more of a joke to be honest."

In an exchange with Lewis Goodall, John expressed his disdain at seeing people in jovial spirits trying to spot famous faces.

John told Lewis that he believed the mourners had all left home with the right intentions, but that they'd forgotten their intentions after joining the queue.

"Amongst the queue, intentions changed," said John. "We were there to pay our respects and people were joking, laughing, and talking about what celebrities they'd see."

When Lewis pressed John on what exactly prompted him to leave the queue, John said the queue was too long to endure and the atmosphere was inappropriate in tone.

John complained of people cracking jokes and behaving in an ill-timed way, which he felt didn't reflect the national mourning of the Queen.

"There is a time and place for everything, if you want to see a celebrity go to a showbiz event," said John.

Many celebrities like David Beckham, Philip Schofield, and Sharon Osbourne have waited in line to see the Queen's coffin.

John then went on to describe the queue as being unpleasant, in a stark contrast to accounts of the queue being inviting and warm.

"There were unpleasant smells," said John. "There were people who had been there for 24 hours."

He also weighed in on reports that hundreds of people had been given medical assistance while waiting in the queue.

"I was surrounded by people, I knew their health was deteriorating," said John. "I actually saw a few of them collapsing."

Ever since the lying-in-state began at Westminster Hall, thousands of mourners have joined the growing queue to pay tribute to the late Queen. Mourners are now being warned that the wait time is around 14 hours.

Her Majesty, Queen Elizabeth II passed away in Balmoral Castle on the 8th September.

The Queen's state funeral is due to begin on Monday at 11.00.