Cheers erupt as King Charles and William make surprise visit to greet mourners waiting 14 hours to see the Queen

17 September 2022, 12:33 | Updated: 17 September 2022, 13:12

King Charles and the Prince of Wales made a surprise visit to the queue
King Charles and the Prince of Wales made a surprise visit to the queue. Picture: Screengrab/Alamy

By Asher McShane

King Charles and his son the Prince of Wales have made a surprise visit to central London to meet people waiting in the queue for the Queen’s lying in state at Westminster Hall.

Charles arrived in the surprise visit at Albert Embankment near Lambeth Palace, where they met with people who have been queuing since the early hours to pay respects to his mother.

Hundreds of people in the line at Lambeth, south London, cheered and applauded as Charles and William emerged.

Many took photographs and pressed against the metal barriers, eager to exchange a word with the King and the heir to the throne as they shook hands with those closest.

Read more: Man arrested after running up to Queen's coffin and 'lifting the Royal Standard' as onlookers gasp in horror

Read more: Prince Harry to stand vigil at foot of Queen's coffin in military uniform

King Charles greets the public in the queue
King Charles greets the public in the queue. Picture: Alamy

The Prince of Wales thanked people for waiting in line for many hours for the Queen's lying in state, as he shook hands with mourners.

Several people cried after meeting him, and one woman told him: "You'll be a brilliant king one day".

Charles left before William, both of them in cars surrounded by police vehicles.

The Prince of Wales meets members of the public in the queue to see the Queen lying in state
The Prince of Wales meets members of the public in the queue to see the Queen lying in state. Picture: Alamy

Other well-wishers also shouted "God Save the King" and "God Save the Prince of Wales" as each passed by.

Hundreds of passers-by lined the pavements in Lambeth, towards Westminster Bridge, to watch them greet people in the queue.

In line for the Queen's lying in state, one lady offered Charles condolences as he shook her hand, and another shouted: "I can't believe this."

Dozens shouted "hip hip hooray" as Charles and William moved down the line, stopping for a few moments with each person.

William shakes hands with well-wishers waiting to see his grandmother as she lies in state
William shakes hands with well-wishers waiting to see his grandmother as she lies in state. Picture: Alamy

Several people called their friends and relatives on the phone to tell them what they had just witnessed.

According to the latest updates on the government's lying-in-state queue tracker the estimated waiting time is now 14 hours.

Early this morning it was predicted to be a 24-hour wait to see Queen Elizabeth II's coffin.

Earlier, the King visited a police station in south London to thank emergency services staff for their work ahead of the Queen's funeral.

Charles spoke to staff at Lambeth police headquarters on Saturday morning and met those involved in the security planning of events held over the last nine days, as well as his for his mother's funeral on Monday.

The King also met police officers and personnel from London Ambulance Service, London Fire Brigade, Transport for London and the Army.

