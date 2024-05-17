Premier League clubs hate their fans. That’s why they’ll vote to keep VAR.

17 May 2024, 15:00

VAR is ruining football
VAR is ruining football. Picture: Alamy
James Perkins

By James Perkins

VAR is awful. It ruins celebrations, delays the match and often gets it wrong anyway. Those three things are incontrovertible. You may be reading this fully in favour of VAR – but you cannot deny those three facts.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Yet, next month, Premier League clubs are going to get the opportunity to scrap it and will gleefully say ‘no thanks’. Why?

Because elite clubs do not care about their fans. Because they don’t need to.

Such is the global powerhouse of the Premier League, fans will come to games no matter how shabbily they’re treated or how much money they’re charged. Fans have no power. It’s why six clubs felt they could sneak off to a European Super League without so much as a consultation with their supporters.

Can you think of the last decision made in the top-flight that benefited fans? The £30 cap on away ticket prices seemed a decent move (but of course that just led to all clubs charging the maximum £30 for every game). Apart from that, every decision takes football further away from fans.

Top-flight football has been de-democratised. If you conducted a vote of season ticket holders, you’d have a unanimous decision to get rid of VAR. But this isn’t going to be a vote of season ticket holders. This is going to be a vote decided by clueless billionaires who’ve not been in an away end for decades, if ever.

All the time, profit-motivated decisions are being made by clubs that hurt fans. Friday night kick-offs to sell more matches to Sky, season ticket concessions being stripped away to squeeze more out of fans, diabolical characters keeping contracts so they can be sold on abroad.

But why VAR? In part, I suppose, it’s to keep bureaucrat mates in high-paid positions at the top of football so they can busy themselves with ‘innovations’ like fifteen minutes of injury time or Golden Goal. But there’s not really a financial incentive for clubs when it comes to VAR, so why are they keen on it?

It’s because of an obsession with footballing ‘justice’.

The Premier League has its own data which claims correct decisions have increased from 82% to 96% since VAR’s introduction. But ‘correct’ is subjective in football. And does anyone who watched football this season really believe it was ‘more correct’ than it was in 2018?

And do these ‘correct’ decisions actually improve football? Go back to why we brought in offside, for example. It was to stop players gaining an unfair advantage. Are attackers getting any real advantage for being one toenail ahead of a defender? Was disallowing Coventry’s 120th minute winner against Man Utd ‘justice’?

I’d much rather watch a game where referees (like players) make mistakes, than a judicially perfect match that goes on for hours with endless interruption and delay.

Interventions from Harry Maguire and Jurgen Klopp today, arguing VAR should go, are welcome – but will inevitably fall on deaf ears.

This vote will be dismissed with a smile and a vague promise to ‘reform’ VAR.

I know, let’s add more technology! That’ll do it! The concept works, it’s just being executed wrong!

Enough. They are taking football away from us. And until it’s re-democratised and meaningful decisions are made by fans -not bureaucrats and billionaires - it will only get worse.

I’ll finish with the list of VAR harms that Wolves put together in triggering this vote. I dare you to disagree with a single one.

The negative consequences of VAR, according to Wolves
The negative consequences of VAR, according to Wolves. Picture: LBC

LBC Views provides a platform for diverse opinions on current affairs and matters of public interest. The views expressed are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official LBC position.

To contact us email views@lbc.co.uk

Latest Opinion

See more Latest Opinion

Scrapping VAR

Scrapping VAR is the stupidest thing the Premier League could do - here's why

2 hours ago

Pensioner issued "community protection warning" over drifting leaves, highlights abuse of draconian powers

Pensioner issued "community protection warning" over drifting leaves, highlights abuse of draconian powers

3 hours ago

Sir Keir Starmer speaks during his visit to the Backstage Centre, Purfleet, Thursday

Keir Starmer says he's not the heir to Tony Blair - but he won't mind if you think he is

23 hours ago

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

Former immigration minister Robert Jenrick said Conservative voters were "on strike" and needed Rishi Sunak's government to be honest about the mistakes that have been made.

Tory voters are 'on strike' and Sunak needs to be 'honest' to keep them on side, Robert Jenrick says

9 days ago

'Hero' father who fought off Hainault 'sword killer' posts update from hospital bed and thanks NHS for 'keeping me alive'

'Hero' father who fought off Hainault 'sword killer' posts update from hospital bed, thanking NHS for 'keeping me alive'

14 days ago

HSBC building

HSBC fields anger from pensioners amid plans to scrap bankers’ bonus cap

14 days ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

Mourners gather for funeral of Daniel Anjorin funeral after Hainault sword attack victim died walking to school

Mourners gather for funeral of Daniel Anjorin after Hainault sword attack victim killed walking to school
The ONS has released the latest data on the most popular baby names in England and Wales.

Revealed: Britain's most popular baby names and it's bad news for Cliffords and Normans - with full list of top 100
Why was Scottie Scheffler arrested?

Who is Scottie Scheffler and why has he been arrested?

Maths teacher Rebecca Joynes has been found guilty of having sex with two schoolboys

Female teacher, 30, guilty of having sex with two schoolboys and having a baby with one of them
Scottie Scheffler was detained by police near the PGA Championship course

‘He’s going to jail’: World No1 Scottie Scheffler detained after driving through crash scene outside PGA Championship
Greggs is set to open eight new stores in the coming weeks.

Greggs to open new stores across the UK in just weeks - is your area on the list?

The shoplifter was jailed

Shoplifter shoves over elderly women as he steals meat from supermarket, before assaulting female police officers
Ahmed Ali Alid was convicted following the fatal attack in Hartlepool in October

Asylum seeker who stabbed pensioner to death at random as 'revenge' for Israel-Hamas conflict jailed for life
Dana Abuqamar, 19, has said she's had her student visa revoked

Palestinian student who said she was ‘full of pride’ at Hamas October 7 attack has visa revoked
Court delays are preventing rape victims from coming forward, a senior police commander has said.

Court delays preventing rape victims from coming forward, says senior police commander