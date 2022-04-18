Conservative Party is turning into the Boris Johnson party, claims caller

By Sam Sholli

The Conservative Party is turning into the Boris Johnson party, a caller has claimed.

Paul in Paisley made the claim while speaking to LBC's Matthew Wright.

The exchange between Paul and the LBC presenter has occurred after Prime Minister Boris Johnson, his wife Carrie and Chancellor Rishi Sunak have all been fined by the police for Covid lockdown breaches.

Boris Johnson is now the first sitting British Prime Minister to have broken the law.

Paul told LBC that the Republican Party in the US "became the Donald Trump party", before adding: "The Conservative Party is turning into the Boris Johnson party.

"That's why a lot of traditional Conservatives are not happy, because he's killing their party basically by his antics and his lies and his corruption."

Paul also said that Boris Johnson doesn't have respect for the office he holds, the electorate and his own Cabinet ministers.