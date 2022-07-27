Cross Question with Ben Kentish 27/07 | Watch LIVE from 8PM

27 July 2022, 17:05

You can watch Wednesday's Cross Question in full here.

Ben Kentish is joined for LBC's agenda-setting debate programme by:

Oliva Utley - Assistant Commentator Editor at the Telegraph

Jonn Elledge - Journalist and author - whose new book 'Conspiracy' is out now

Antonia Jennings - Political and social commentator

Emily Carver - Columnist for ConservativeHome and Head of Media for the IEA

Cross Question with Iain Dale is live every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 8pm and you can watch it on YouTube and Global Player.

Latest Opinion

See more Latest Opinion

'Is he doing a good job?'Sacked shadow minister pressed on Keir Starmer's performance

'Is he doing a good job?' Sacked shadow minister pressed on Keir Starmer's performance

35 mins ago

Natasha Devon likens the Tory leadership race to the behaviour of secondary school children

LBC Views: Tory leadership backstabbing and bitching is like school

4 hours ago

'You're jealous': James O'Brien dissects caller's opposition to striking workers

'You're jealous': James O'Brien dissects caller's opposition to striking workers

7 hours ago

Best of LBC

See more Best of LBC

David Lammy schools caller who tells him he's 'not English'

Best of 2021: David Lammy schools caller who tells him he'll 'never be English'

7 months ago

Shelagh Fogarty takes issue with caller saying PM lies with 'every word'

Best of 2021: Shelagh Fogarty takes issue with caller saying PM lies with 'every word'

7 months ago

James O'Brien moved by grieving father's response to Cummings' claims

Best of 2021: James O'Brien moved by grieving father's response to Cummings' claims

7 months ago

Latest News

See more Latest News

Mr Hobbs denies the charges against him

Medium denies rape 'after claiming spirits told him to attack woman'
Sam Tarry appeared on the picket line

'There'll be anger across Labour': Sacked shadow minister warns Keir over protest spat
Summer rail misery set to continue as union confirm more strikes in August

Summer of train strikes to get worse as militant drivers union votes for further walkout
Patrick Grady MP was suspended from the Commons after sexual misconduct.

SNP council leader resigns after sexual harassment claim

Two Brits have died and three more are in intensive care in Bangladesh

'Poisoning' probe launched as Brit father and son found dead in Bangladesh
Singh would use a sex toy and assault his victims in the dark

'Manipulative' trans man who attacked women in the dark using sex toy jailed
Archie has been in hospital since early April

Archie Battersbee's family denied permission to take case to UN by Court of Appeal
Morad Tahbaz, 66 has been released after spending more than four years in Iran’s notorious Evin jail

British-Iranian prisoner Morad Tahbaz released on furlough and electronically tagged
Speak to Sadiq

Speak to Sadiq | Watch Live Thursday 10am

Sunak is 'opposed to transparency' over police league table plans, says minister

Sunak is 'opposed to transparency' over police league table plans, says minister