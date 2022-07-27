Cross Question with Ben Kentish 27/07 | Watch LIVE from 8PM

You can watch Wednesday's Cross Question in full here.

Ben Kentish is joined for LBC's agenda-setting debate programme by:

Oliva Utley - Assistant Commentator Editor at the Telegraph

Jonn Elledge - Journalist and author - whose new book 'Conspiracy' is out now

Antonia Jennings - Political and social commentator

Emily Carver - Columnist for ConservativeHome and Head of Media for the IEA

Cross Question with Iain Dale is live every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday from 8pm and you can watch it on YouTube and Global Player.