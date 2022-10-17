Martin Lewis slams 'zombie government' for ignoring the energy crisis

By Madeleine Wilson

Money saving expert Martin Lewis expressed his frustration with the lack of consideration for an energy intervention during "zombie government" period, saying it has "a lot to answer for".

It comes as Liz Truss' position as Prime Minister appeared in danger over the weekend, with three Tory MPs openly calling for her to quit.

The Prime Minister sacked her Chancellor and effectively ditched her economic agenda in a bid to restore credibility to her administration after revealing a mini-budget that sent markets into meltdown.

The U-turns have seemingly done little to quash growing disquiet within the party, with MPs Crispin Blunt, Andrew Bridgen and Jamie Wallis calling for her resignation on Sunday.

Money saving expert Martin Lewis told James O’brien that whilst there was a leadership contest, even though it was “blindingly” obvious that energy intervention was needed, no plans were made by Liz Truss.

Mr Lewis continued to say that as a result of this when Truss got into government, they had to intervene at “breakneck speed” and without the use of handouts, it was a “strange way to operate”.

He then added: “They have now paid for it, and unfortunately the country has paid for it.”

Mr Lewis told James that Jeremy Hunt's look like the "right" interventions.

James O'brien responded: "They do, well it's a complete reverse of the wrong interventions isn't it, so two negatives make a positive, we remember that from the LSC."

Mr Lewis concluded by saying: "Unfortunately the cost of it in terms of interest rates, mortgages government borrowing and the knock on for the future is probably too much at the moment."