Resigning as PM 'a huge loss' for Boris Johnson says Rachel Johnson

10 July 2022, 20:28 | Updated: 10 July 2022, 20:55

By James Bickerton

Resigning as Prime Minister was "a huge loss" for Boris Johnson according to Rachel Johnson who added she is "incredibly proud" her brother served in the role.

Mr Johnson announced he will be stepping down last Thursday, following mass resignations from Ministers furious about his handling of abuse allegations against Chris Pincher, formerly his deputy chief whip.

A new Conservative Party leadership election is underway, which will also select the next Prime Minister, and Mr Johnson is expected to remain in 10 Downing Street until it concludes.

Speaking on her LBC show Rachel said: "It hasn't been an easy few days.

"I know it's a huge loss for him.

READ MORE: 'They don't even have a salad bowl' - Rachel Johnson dismisses 'BS' claims on No10 refurb

"I'm still incredibly proud that he's one of 53 men, and two women, who have held what Anthony Seldon called 'the impossible office'.

"As soon as you get there you realise it is a non-stop decision making job.

"It's impossible to keep your tabs on everything all at the same time."

